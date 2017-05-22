Kapil Mishra's wild allegations do not merit a response: Kejriwal

New Delhi: Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal on Monday rubbished "wild allegations" levelled by sacked Delhi minister Kapil Mishra, saying they do not merit a response as even his opponents were refusing to buy them.

Hitting out at Mishra without naming him, Kejriwal said it pains to be "back stabbed" by his own people.

Mishra has been firing salvos against Kejriwal, accusing him of taking Rs two crore from Health Minister Satyendar Jain and charging the AAP with "massive irregularities" in its funding with full knowledge of the chief minister.

Addressing a convention of party workers in Delhi, the chief minister also announced measures to gain lost ground following the party's humiliating defeat in the Rajouri Garden by-poll and the MCD polls.

He also asked party MLAs and ministers to meet people without appointment every morning.

"Our movement faced a big attack in last few days. This is good news because this suggests that we are a bigger threat to them. People are asking why am I not responding to the charges.

"Why should I respond to such wild charges. People are not believing in these allegations and neither are my opponents. Had even one of the allegations levelled against me were true, I would have been in jail by now," party's official Twitter handle posted quoting Kejriwal.

The meeting saw attendance of all senior AAP leaders, party MLAs and ministers. Interestingly, senior party leader Kumar Vishwas, who had threatened to quit after hitting out at "coterie" surrounding Kejriwal, did not attend the convention.

This also gave rise to murmurs that all was still not well in the party.

In the backdrop of complaints of inaccessibility, the AAP chief also announced that he would interact with volunteers through Google Hangout on the first Sunday of every month.