Governor’s rule in Jammu and Kashmir if situation worsens

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RAJNISH SHARMA
Published May 22, 2017, 3:41 am IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 3:41 am IST
If things don’t change for the better in the Valley, Governor’s Rule would be the best bet for the government, says top security official.
Kashmiri students throw stones on policemen as they clash in Srinagar in Kashmir. (Photo: AP)
New Delhi: The Centre, which is closely monitoring the security situation in Jammu and Kashmir, has kept open the option of going in for Governor’s Rule in the state if normality is not restored in the Valley in the next few months.

Officials sources said the possibility of imposing Governor’s Rule was discussed recently at the highest levels in the government and there was a growing feeling that this may be the only resort if law and order doesn’t improve in the days ahead.

Both the home ministry and national security adviser Ajit Doval are keeping a close track of developments in the Kashmir Valley, which has seen unprecedented violence in the past few months, besides rising armed operations by Pakistan along the Line of Control in a bid to push in more terrorists across the border.

A section of the security top brass, sources added, has also told the Centre that Governor’s Rule would be the best option if things don’t improve in the next few months.

“If things don’t change for the better in the Valley, Governor’s Rule would be the best bet for the government. It would also give greater freedom to the security forces to conduct operations in the Valley as an elected government can have some reservations on the functioning of the paramilitary forces or the Army,” a top security official said.

