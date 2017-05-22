Centre not against Telangana, says Bandaru Dattatreya

Hyderabad: The state government should realise how impartial the NDA government is towards Telangana state, after its latest decision on the bifurcation of Schedule IX institutions, Union labour minister Bandaru Dattatreya said on Sunday.

Addressing a press conference here on Sunday, Mr Dattatreya said resolution of the contentious issue of bifurcation of Schedule IX institutions would hugely benefit Telangana state.

He said the Centre was also giving equal importance to Andhra Pradesh and extending similar benefits by giving special financial assistance.

“TRS leaders are levelling baseless charges against the NDA government that it was favouring Andhra Pradesh over Telangana state. But it is not correct,” he said.

The latest decision taken by the Centre on bifurcation of Schedule IX institutions as per the provisions of AP Reorganisation Act would largely benefit Telangana state, he said. The Telangana state government would have to share only Bus Bhavan of the APSRTC with AP while all other assets like the hospital, kalyana mandapam, Miyapur bus depot land and other assets would belong to Telangana state.

He said the Centre had resolved the bifurcation of four contentious institutions listed under Schedule IX, which include APSRTC, AP Foods, AP Agros, AP Diary Development.

Mr Dattatreya added that BJP had been working in a systematic manner to strengthen its hold in AP and TS to improve its tally of Lok Sabha seats in the 2019 elections.

He said BJP had more chances than earlier to emerge as strong alternative to the TRS in Telangana state.