BJP will form govt in Telangana in coming days: Amit Shah

PTI
Published May 22, 2017, 9:12 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 9:12 pm IST
Nalgonda: BJP president Amit Shah on Monday kicked off his three-day visit to Telangana, exuding confidence that the party would come to power in the new state in days to come.

"I appeal to the people of Telangana to join the journey of development being led by Prime Minister Narendra Modi. The way the BJP cadre in the state is working, I am confident the BJP will form the government in Telangana in coming days," he said.

He also claimed the BJP was the largest political party in the world with 11 crore membership.

Shah was addressing a meeting of the booth-level party workers at Theratpally village in Nalgonda district. The village falls under Munugode assembly segment represented by K Prabhakar Reddy of Telangana Rashtra Samithi (TRS).

Shah's visit is part of the nation-wide campaign launched by him from Jammu in April to reach out to rural and marginalised sections of the society and to strengthen the party from grassroots level.

"My three-day visit to Telangana is to spread the message of Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya, to the people of this state," he said.

The BJP chief, who visited a few houses in the village and interacted with the residents, blamed the ruling TRS government in Telangana for ‘not implementing’ some of the developmental schemes of the Centre.

Alleging that the TRS government failed to take some of the Central schemes to the people, he said the party cadre should enlighten the people about it.

"Narendra Modi's government is implementing many schemes for poor, women, dalits, tribals, students and the young. Many of those schemes are not reaching the grassroots in the state.

"When I visited some of the houses, I found that they do not have toilets in their houses. As many as 4.5 crore toilets were built across the country. The state government failed to use the scheme," he said.

Shah pasted stickers that carried Pandit Deendayal Upadhyaya's messages on the houses and also distributed pamphlets on Central Government schemes during his visit to the households in the village.

In addition to the house visits, Shah also took part in a community lunch at a residential locality of scheduled castes. He was accompanied by Telangana BJP president K Laxman and other party leaders.

Shah would go to different villages in Nalgonda district during the three-day visit.

