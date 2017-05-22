Nation, Current Affairs

Army honours officer who tied man to jeep as human shield in Kashmir

DECCAN CHRONICLE / PTI
Published May 22, 2017, 8:31 pm IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 8:56 pm IST
In the video, the army was heard announcing ‘this is how stone throwers will be dealt with.’
Youth tied to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)
  Youth tied to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)

Srinagar: Major Leetul Gogoi, who had tied a man to a jeep in Kashmir purportedly as a shield against stone pelters, has been awarded by the Army for his 'sustained efforts' in counter-insurgency operations.

The Army Chief's 'Commendation Card' for Major Gogoi is seen as an indication that he is unlikely to be implicated for the incident by a Court of Inquiry which the Army maintains is still going on.

"Major Gogoi has been awarded Chief of Army Staff's Commendation Card for sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations," Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said.

Sources said Major Gogoi was given the award during Gen Rawat's visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The Army Chief's 'Commendation Card' is considered a prestigious award and is given for distinguished services and devotion to duties.

A video, showing the man tied to the army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9, had triggered a public outcry, prompting the Army to institute a probe.

In the video, the army was heard announcing ‘this is how stone throwers will be dealt with.’

The CoI was tasked to look into the circumstance that prompted Major Gogoi to tie the Kashmiri youth to the jeep's bonnet as a "human shield".

The video was widely shared on social networks in Kashmir and drew condemnation.

Tags: indian army, kashmir protesters, stone pelters
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

Related Stories

Youth tied up to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)

Video of Kashmir youth tied to Army jeep as human shield goes viral

The video was reportedly shot in Budgam district where miscreants disrupted polling during Sunday's bypoll.
14 Apr 2017 1:52 PM
A Kashmiri youth tied to an Army jeep (Photo: video grab)

Investigating video showing youth tied to Army jeep: Army

The video went viral on social media, which led to an outrage with former Chief Minister Omar Abdullah terming it as ‘shocking’.
14 Apr 2017 3:55 PM

World Gallery

US President Donald Trump, at the Riyadh Summit, spoke about the need to unite against terrorism. Iran and Syria were not invited to the summit, and they are not part of a regional military alliance that Saudi Arabia is establishing to fight terrorism. The kingdom backs efforts to topple the Syrian government, which counts Iran and Russia as its closest allies.

Sword dance, Riyadh summit: US President Trump visit to Saudi Arabia
US President Donald Trump along with his wife Melania Trump embarked on a journey to Saudi Arabia, Israel, the Palestinian territories, Brussels, the Vatican and Sicily.

US President Trump embarks maiden foreign visit to Middle East, Europe
A 26-year-old man who appeared intoxicated drove his car the wrong way up a Times Square Street Thursday.

Times Square crash: Intoxicated man kills 1, injures 22
An anti-austerity rally in Greece's capital turned violent on Wednesday as a general strike halted flights, ferries and public transportation, and thousands joined protest marches across the country.

Greece austerity strike: Workers protest against pay cuts
Thousands of protesters gathered in front of a Jakarta prison in support of the former Christian governor imprisoned for two years for blasphemy against Islam.

Hundreds of supporters of jailed Christian governor Ahok rally in Indonesia
Prime Minister Narendra Modi arrived in Colombo on Thursday on a two-day visit. The visit is mainly aimed at reinforcing the traditional connect between India and Sri Lanka.

In Sri Lanka for 2 days, Narendra Modi participates in Vesak Day celebrations
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Lost and found: Mystery of district magistrate’s missing dog solved

Unable to trace it on their own, the desperate owners filed a police complaint, but the canine, belonging to the ferocious American breed, reappeared on the doorstep of the judge's house on Monday. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)
 

Mark Zuckerberg: I'm not running for public office

Mark Zuckerberg
 

Cannes 2017: Sonam Kapoor weaves magic in this custom cropped trouser sari!

Sonam Kapoor at the 70th Cannes Film Festival. (Photo: Instagram/salilsand)
 

Video: Sea lion drags shocked girl into water by her dress

A family relative however immediately jumped into the water to rescue the girl and brought her out in time. (Photo: Youtube)
 

Men can last five minutes longer during sex with new penis wipes

The average time for ejaculation is five and half minutes (Photo: AFP)
 

Video: Brave man douses fire with bare hands to save woman

The video posted by Live Leak shows the womans dupatta catch fire without anybody realising before the man steps in to save her. (Photo: Youtube)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Kolkata: Left workers, cops injured in clashes during 'Nabanna' march

Left front activists clash with the Police personnel during their law violation protest against State Government, at Howrah near Kolkata on Monday. (Photo: PTI)

After doing 'Mann ki Baat', Modi to get people's feedback on 'Jann ki Baat'

'Jann ki Baat' will form part of the 20-day celebrations the BJP has planned to mark the Modi government's three years in office beginning May 26, the day he was sworn-in as prime minister in 2014. (Photo: PTI)

UP: Adityanath government mulls 'thaali' at Rs 5 for the poor

The Yogi Adityanath government in Uttar Pradesh is thinking of introducing a 'thaali' priced at just Rs 5.(Photo: PTI/File)

Himachal CM Vibhadra Singh, his wife appear in court in DA case; seek bail

Special Judge Virender Kumar Goyal posted the matter for arguments on May 29 after the CBI said they needed some time to file a reply to the bail pleas. (Photo: File)

1984 riots: Jagdish Tytler refuses to undergo polygraph test

Congress leader Jagdish Tytler. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham