Army honours officer who tied man to jeep as human shield in Kashmir

Youth tied to an Army jeep in Jammu and Kashmir (Photo: video grab)

Srinagar: Major Leetul Gogoi, who had tied a man to a jeep in Kashmir purportedly as a shield against stone pelters, has been awarded by the Army for his 'sustained efforts' in counter-insurgency operations.

The Army Chief's 'Commendation Card' for Major Gogoi is seen as an indication that he is unlikely to be implicated for the incident by a Court of Inquiry which the Army maintains is still going on.

"Major Gogoi has been awarded Chief of Army Staff's Commendation Card for sustained efforts in counter-insurgency operations," Army spokesperson Col Aman Anand said.

Sources said Major Gogoi was given the award during Gen Rawat's visit to Jammu and Kashmir last week.

The Army Chief's 'Commendation Card' is considered a prestigious award and is given for distinguished services and devotion to duties.

A video, showing the man tied to the army vehicle during polling in the Srinagar Lok Sabha by-election on April 9, had triggered a public outcry, prompting the Army to institute a probe.

In the video, the army was heard announcing ‘this is how stone throwers will be dealt with.’

The CoI was tasked to look into the circumstance that prompted Major Gogoi to tie the Kashmiri youth to the jeep's bonnet as a "human shield".

The video was widely shared on social networks in Kashmir and drew condemnation.