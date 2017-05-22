Nation, Current Affairs

1.28 crore or 46 lakh? Telangana unsure on sheep count

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | C R GOWRI SHANKER
Published May 22, 2017, 12:55 am IST
Updated May 22, 2017, 3:07 am IST
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recently pointed to the huge disparity in the sheep population data.
The numbers gain significance in the backdrop of the government scheme to distribute sheep and goats.
Hyderabad: There is a huge disparity in the number of sheep in the state. While the animal husbandary department puts the figure at 1.28 crore, the integrated household survey conducted in 2014 put the figure at about 46 lakh.

Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao recently pointed to the huge disparity in the sheep population data. The numbers gain significance in the backdrop of the government scheme to distribute sheep and goats.

Asked about this, animal husbandry department director Dr D. Venkateswarulu said the Chief Minister had broached the subject with him. “I explained to the Chief Minister that sheep population figures with the animal husbandry department are accurate. Veterinary doctors physically verify and deworm animals in villages. There is a record of each animal and owner with the department,” he said.

He said that during the integrated household survey, officers did not physically check animals but noted down figures provided by the household.  “That could be the reason for disparity,” he said. The department plans to conduct a livestock census in July/August.

Farmers ask ts to give buffaloes, not bullocks

Increasing farm mechanisation and yearning for additional income has led to many farmers and others in the state to opt for milk yielding buffaloes. In the process, there are few takers for bullocks.

The number of buffaloes has increased from about 36 lakh in 2012 to 41.94 lakh.
Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao’s initiative to give a big push to income-generating schemes including sheep and milch cattle rearing is expected to further increase buffalo population.

“The buffalo population has increased over the past few years. People in rural areas want buffaloes as they are a major source of regular income from milk and byproducts. Tractors are replacing bullocks for ploughing and they are not in demand,” said Dr D. Venkateswarulu, director, animal husbandry department.

