UP DGP Javeed Ahmed shunted out by Yogi govt, 12 IPS officers transferred

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 10:41 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 10:42 am IST
 Javeed Ahmed. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Lucknow: Uttar Pradesh Police chief Javeed Ahmed was on Friday shunted out by the Yogi Adityanath government, which transferred 12 IPS officers in the first big reshuffle in the top police hierarchy after the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) stormed to power in the state.

Sulkan Singh, a 1980-batch IPS officer who was the DG (training), will replace Ahmed who has been shifted as the DG of Uttar Pradesh Provincial Armed Constabulary (PAC), a senior home department official said in state capital Lucknow.

ADG (law and order) Daljit Singh Chowdhury and ADG economic offence wing (EOW) and logistics Aditya Mishra have swapped places in the transfer which came a month after Adtiyanath assumed office.

During the recent assembly polls, the BJP had petitioned the Election Commission to remove Ahmed, alleging that he was working at the behest of the then Samajwadi Party government.

DG (intelligence) Jawahar Lal Tripathi has been made DG (prosecution) and DG (homeguards) Alok Prasad has been given additional charge of training.

Surya Kumar has been relieved from the post of DG (prosecution) and will continue as DG police recruitment and promotion board.

ADG (security) Bhavesh Kumar Singh has been made ADG (intelligence), ADG police training school Sitapur Vijay Kumar has been made ADG (security) while Alok Singh, who was on waitlist has been made IG PAC (eastern zone). IG Sanjay Singhal has been made IG, PAC central zone.

IG women powerline Navneet Sikera has been relieved from the charge of PAC central zone but will continue on other posts.

Tags: javeed ahmed, up dgp, yogi adityanath
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

