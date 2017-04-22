 LIVE !  :  Imran Tahir gave Rising Pune Supergiant their first breakthrough as he dismissed Shikhar Dhawan in his first over. (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2017, RPS vs SRH: Sunrisers Hyderabad 3 down as Warner departs
 
TTV Dhinakaran questioned in Delhi for alleged bribes to EC for poll symbol

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 5:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 5:25 pm IST
The controversial AIADMK leader had earlier been served summons by Delhi Police at his Chennai residence in the case.
AIADMK leader TTV Dhinakaran (Photo: File)
New Delhi: AIADMK leader TTV Dinakaran on Saturday appeared before police here for questioning in connection with an alleged attempt to bribe an Election Commission official for retaining the two leaves party symbol.

Dhinakaran arrived after 3 PM at the Crime Branch Inter-State Cell office in Chanakyapuri. There was heavy security outside the office and media persons were not allowed to enter the premises.

On Thursday, a team of the Delhi Police Crime Branch had reached Chennai and served a notice, asking him to join the probe. Also, the Delhi Police had issued a lookout notice against the leader on Tuesday.

Dhinakaran also recent agreed to step aside from the party, making way for a merger happen between the two rival factions of the party.

The police had arrested and sent his aide, Sukesh Chandrashekhar, to custody for allegedly striking a deal of Rs 50 crore to help the Dhinakaran faction to keep the 'two leaves' poll symbol.

The Crime Branch recovered approximately Rs. 1.3 crore and two luxury cars, a BMW and a Mercedes, from Chandrashekhar.

Chandrasekhar was arrested from the Hyatt hotel and was produced at the residence of Special Judge Poonam Chaudhry, who allowed the Delhi Police's plea to interrogate the accused for eight days.

Dhinakaran was also named as an accused in the FIR, filed by the Delhi Police Crime Branch.

Dinakaran's faction contested on the hat symbol for the RK Nagar assembly by-polls, after the Election Commission froze their two leaves symbol while acknowledging the split in the party.

The polling was later cancelled by the Election Commission.

Tags: aiadmk, ttv dhinakaran, election commission, bribery charges
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

