New UP DGP vows to crush 'goondagardi', says even VIPs won't be spared

Lucknow: The new police chief of Uttar Pradesh, Sulkhan Singh, Saturday vowed to crush "goondagardi" in the state and warned that even VIPs would not be spared.

Singh said his priority would be ensuring unbiased policing.

"Those indulging in goondagardi and criminal activities will be dealt without mercy. They cannot escape. And even VIPs will not be spared," the 1980-batch IPS officer said without mincing words.

He was talking to media persons after taking over as the UP Director General of Police from outgoing Javeed Ahmed, who was shunted to a less important post of DG PAC, in the first major reshuffle in the top police hierarchy by the Yogi

Adityanath government last night.

Singh, the senior most IPS officer in the state, said there will be no compromise in ensuring security to the common man.

"Uniform action will be taken against any wrong doer. There will be no bias, whosoever the culprit is or whatever political connection the person flaunts, he said, talking tough on the first day of assuming charge.

He said maximum FIRs will be filed and police will get full freedom to work without fear or pressure from any quarter.

Asked about his priorities, Singh said, "My effort will be ensuring unbiased policing and keeping the morale of the force high."

When it was pointed out to him that he did not have a long tenure as his superannuation was due later this year, Singh, known for bringing several reforms in police, said, "I have to prove my worth during this period."

To another question pertaining to allegations of rampant corruption in the police machinery, he said, "Fair inquiry will be done in all cases."

"My top priority would be to make policing humane and courteous," the DGP said.

Singh said policing should be impartial and the objective is to ensure relief to the common man.

"Police should avoid high-handedness as every citizen belongs to the state. No one is an outsider," he said.

As DGP, Singh said his priority was the safety and security of women, who should feel safe even in the late hours.

In reply to a question, he said though he has come to know about IS sympathisers in the state through the media, he would look into this challenge also on a priority basis and asserted that the force was highly capable to deal with any situation.

When asked about the sagging morale of the police force in view of over 100 cases of assault and killing of the men- in-khaki, Singh said that it was a contentious issue.

"But, definitely if there is any demoralisation in the force, I would address it on top priority," he said.

Singh, who enjoys an impeccable track record, was shunted to posts quite below the level of his seniority during the previous SP regime.

During the BSP rule between 2007 and 2012, he had probed the police job scam during the SP government, when Mulayam Singh Yadav was the CM (2003-2007).

His report indicted several IPS officers. In 2012, when SP came to the power again, he was sent to PTC, Unnao as a principal, a post far below his rank.

Another landmark in his career was prison reforms as IG jails.He has worked for human rights of prisoners and improving facilities for inmates.