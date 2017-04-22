 LIVE !  :  Rising Pune Supergiant will have a task at hand as they host defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. (Photo: PTI) Live| IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad
 
Nation, Current Affairs

New UP DGP vows to crush 'goondagardi', says even VIPs won't be spared

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 3:18 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 3:20 pm IST
Singh, the senior most IPS officer in the state, said there will be no compromise in ensuring security to the common man.
Sulkhan Singh said his priority would be ensuring unbiased policing. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Sulkhan Singh said his priority would be ensuring unbiased policing. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Lucknow: The new police chief of Uttar Pradesh, Sulkhan Singh, Saturday vowed to crush "goondagardi" in the state and warned that even VIPs would not be spared.

Singh said his priority would be ensuring unbiased policing.

"Those indulging in goondagardi and criminal activities will be dealt without mercy. They cannot escape. And even VIPs will not be spared," the 1980-batch IPS officer said without mincing words.

He was talking to media persons after taking over as the UP Director General of Police from outgoing Javeed Ahmed, who was shunted to a less important post of DG PAC, in the first major reshuffle in the top police hierarchy by the Yogi
Adityanath government last night.

Singh, the senior most IPS officer in the state, said there will be no compromise in ensuring security to the common man.

"Uniform action will be taken against any wrong doer. There will be no bias, whosoever the culprit is or whatever political connection the person flaunts, he said, talking tough on the first day of assuming charge.

He said maximum FIRs will be filed and police will get full freedom to work without fear or pressure from any quarter.

Asked about his priorities, Singh said, "My effort will be ensuring unbiased policing and keeping the morale of the force high."

When it was pointed out to him that he did not have a long tenure as his superannuation was due later this year, Singh, known for bringing several reforms in police, said, "I have to prove my worth during this period."

To another question pertaining to allegations of rampant corruption in the police machinery, he said, "Fair inquiry will be done in all cases."

"My top priority would be to make policing humane and courteous," the DGP said.

Singh said policing should be impartial and the objective is to ensure relief to the common man.

"Police should avoid high-handedness as every citizen belongs to the state. No one is an outsider," he said.

As DGP, Singh said his priority was the safety and security of women, who should feel safe even in the late hours.

In reply to a question, he said though he has come to know about IS sympathisers in the state through the media, he would look into this challenge also on a priority basis and asserted that the force was highly capable to deal with any situation.

When asked about the sagging morale of the police force in view of over 100 cases of assault and killing of the men- in-khaki, Singh said that it was a contentious issue.

"But, definitely if there is any demoralisation in the force, I would address it on top priority," he said.

Singh, who enjoys an impeccable track record, was shunted to posts quite below the level of his seniority during the previous SP regime.

During the BSP rule between 2007 and 2012, he had probed the police job scam during the SP government, when Mulayam Singh Yadav was the CM (2003-2007).

His report indicted several IPS officers. In 2012, when SP came to the power again, he was sent to PTC, Unnao as a principal, a post far below his rank.

Another landmark in his career was prison reforms as IG jails.He has worked for human rights of prisoners and improving facilities for inmates.

Tags: criminal activities, javeed ahmed, sulkhan singh, unbiased policing
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Watch:AB de Villiers’ son steals the show in Royal Challengers Bangalore net practice

A video of AB de Villiers' son wielding willow and cheering for Royal Challengers Bangalore while watching his dad practice in the nets had gone viral.
 

Live| IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad

Rising Pune Supergiant will have a task at hand as they host defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. (Photo: PTI)
 

Ranveer and Katrina in Zoya Akhtar’s next?

Ranveer Singh and Katrina Kaif snapped outside Zoya Akhtar's residence last night.
 

Virat Kohli-Shahid Afridi Twitter conversation on signed Team India jersey is gold

The Indian cricket team presented a Virat Kohli shirt, signed by all the players, to Shahid Afridi on retiring from the international cricket. (Photo: AFP)
 

Samsung Galaxy S8 allegedly beats iPhone 7 Plus in low-light mode

(Image: Tom's Guide)
 

Free hacking tools are turning our young into cyber criminals: Report

The report is based on a small number of interviews with people who have been arrested or cautioned for computer-based crimes.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Sacked by Congress for slamming Rahul, Barkha Singh joins BJP

Former Congress leader Barkha Singh

Modi condemns terror attack on Afghan military base

Prime Minister Narendra Modi (Photo: File)

India becoming hub of international arbitration: CJI Khehar

Chief Justice of India J S Khehar. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

IIT-Kharagpur student from Kerala hangs self in hostel; third suicide this year

(Representational image)

After Nitish, RJD supremo Lalu to meet Sonia for unity talks

Lalu Prasad Yadav praised the Congress saying it played a crucial role in independence struggle for the country and for its post-independence growth. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham