Nation, Current Affairs

Madhya Pradesh: Fire breaks out at fair price shop; 16 charred to death

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | RABINDRA NATH CHOUDHURY
Published Apr 22, 2017, 1:29 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 2:36 am IST
“At least 40 people were inside the shop when the fire broke out,” eyewitness accounts said.
Representational image
 Representational image

Bhopal: A major fire broke out in a government fair price shop in a Madhya Pradesh village leaving 16 people dead and 25 others injured. Officials feared the death toll may go up.

The tragedy occurred when the kerosene stock kept in the fair price shop in Bargi village under Harrai tehsil in Chhindwara district caught fire during distribution of ration to the beneficiaries.

“The incident took place at around 5.30pm. Prima facie it seems a burnt cigarette stub sparked the fire which engulfed the one-room fair price shop in no moment, leading to death of 12-16 people,” state agriculture minister Gouri Shankar Bisen, who rushed to the spot from Dhar, told reporters.

Death toll in the incident is likely to go up as bodies trapped inside the room which has only one entry point and no exit route, were still being removed by the rescue teams, he added. A local sub-divisional magistrate confirmed that as many as 16 bodies have been pulled out of the room so far.

“The fair price shop was completed gutted following the incident. We have to pull down a wall on one side to pull out the bodies. The rescue operation was still on,” another senior district officer told this newspaper. There was unusual rush of beneficiaries as the FPS was to distribute kerosene among other rations on Thursday. “At least 40 people were inside the shop when the fire broke out,” eyewitness accounts said.

Tags: kerosene, ration shop
Location: India, Madhya Pradesh, Bhopal

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport, events and other locations on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Tamannaah, Rana, Farhan, Disha, others step out in style
Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan was the star attraction along with other stars at the GR8 Women Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Lindsay Lohan, Esha, Vaani, look stunning at awards event
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday lent his support to a campaign towards the importance of cleanliness in the country. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan spreads awareness about Swachh Bharat at event
Bollywood stars stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Tiger, Karan, others grab attention with their appearances
Anushka Sharma was one of the celebrities seen at a screening of Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' on Wednesday while Raveena Tandon was also seen at a screening of 'Maatr' which is also releasing on April 21. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka watches Sonakshi's Noor, Raveena also hosts Maatr screening
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated their mother Babita Kapoor's birthday with other members of the Kapoor family and relatives late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Saif, Karisma, others celebrate Babita Kapoor's birthday
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Hollywood is not for me,’ says Salman Khan

Salman Khan with Bipasha Basu and Prabhudeva at a press conference in New Zealand. (Pics: Twitter)
 

British school finds 300 years old treasure under piano keys

They believe it might have been in response to the Great Depression or to the events leading up to World War II. (File Photo)
 

They do a lot of sleeping, I do a lot of staring: Karan on his babies Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar while taking his kids home.
 

Boy wins battle against cancer but may never smile again

His mother is happy he survived but hopes he gets his smile back (Photo: AFP)
 

WB cyber arbiter fines man Rs 50,000 for spying on wife's mobile calls

The adjudicator, in his order, noted that the man had himself admitted to have installed a software on the phone belonging to the complainant. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

US: Coin toss decides winner of small Illinois village election

Illinois law calls for coin flips to settle ties. (Photo: Verdant Me) (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Major fire at scrap godown

There was a minor spark in the electrical wires due to fluctuations in voltage and the entire godown was gutted, said station fire officer P. Prem Kumar. (Representational image)

Hyderabad: Army blocks work on mosque

The managing committee of Masjid ek Khana was extending the roof of the mosque as those who came to pray were facing problems in the summer heat.(Photo: Representational Image/AP)

Telangana: Cops nab 3 chain snatchers

The suspects are U. Karunakar, an autorickshaw driver, Shankara Chary, a goldsmith and Bhanu Prasad, a student. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Two-wheeler drivers enter ORR, risk lives

ORR is not safe for two-wheelers as cars move at high speeds. If there is a collision death is almost certain for two-wheeler riders.

You don’t care about widows of this country: SC slams Centre

Supreme Court of India (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham