Nation, Current Affairs

Kamal Nath is not quitting party, BJP running malicious campaign: Cong

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 11:01 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 11:02 am IST
'The BJP is running a malicious, ugly whispering campaign to malign the seniormost Congress leaders,' he said.
Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. (Photo: PTI)
 Senior Congress leader Kamal Nath. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: The Congress on Friday rubbished reports of senior leader Kamal Nath quitting the party and accused the BJP of "spreading such rumours, malicious, negative insinuations and canards".

"The BJP is running a malicious, ugly whispering campaign to malign the seniormost Congress leaders... We completely reject any such malicious and negative insinuation that the BJP is spreading," Congress in-charge of the communications department Randeep Surjewala told reporters in New Delhi.

Asked about reports of Nath quitting the party, he said, "Instead of spreading such canards, the BJP should answer to the people of Delhi about corruption in the three civic bodies over the last 10 years."

Surjewala said the BJP had perhaps forgotten that Nath was not only the seniormost parliamentarian and one of the most experienced Congress leaders, but he was also the architect behind the re-crafting of the party's strategy and narrative during challenging times.

Whether it was 1977 to 1980, post-1989 to 2004 or as part of the government, Nath continued to serve the party as a worker, leader and the general secretary, he added.

On others quitting the party, the Congress leader said, "The mettle of a leader or a person committed to a political party is tested not when the party is in power but during challenging times.

"In today's challenging times, those friends who have left the party can find the best place for them in the BJP as that party is very prone to attracting defectors nowadays, who are bereft of any ideology, direction or commitment to their own party, which is like the second mother to any political person."

Tags: congress, kamal nath, bjp, randeep surjewala
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport, events and other locations on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Tamannaah, Rana, Farhan, Disha, others step out in style
Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan was the star attraction along with other stars at the GR8 Women Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Lindsay Lohan, Esha, Vaani, look stunning at awards event
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday lent his support to a campaign towards the importance of cleanliness in the country. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan spreads awareness about Swachh Bharat at event
Bollywood stars stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Tiger, Karan, others grab attention with their appearances
Anushka Sharma was one of the celebrities seen at a screening of Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' on Wednesday while Raveena Tandon was also seen at a screening of 'Maatr' which is also releasing on April 21. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka watches Sonakshi's Noor, Raveena also hosts Maatr screening
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated their mother Babita Kapoor's birthday with other members of the Kapoor family and relatives late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Saif, Karisma, others celebrate Babita Kapoor's birthday
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gujarat: Railway station where Modi sold tea gets 8 crore for facelift

'The development of Vadnagar railway station is one of the components of the Rs 100 crore project to develop Vadnagar, Modhera and Patan as tourist destinations,' Dinesh Kumar, DRM of Ahmedabad division said. (Photo: File)
 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo kissing graffiti causes stir before El Clasico

The graffiti on a bus stop in central Barcelona shows the Argentina and Barcelona star embracing and tenderly kissing his Portuguese Real Madrid rival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Google’s Earth Day doodle touches you emotionally

Google’s doodle for the Earth Day takes an emotional and cute approach to the issue of making our planet breathe.
 

‘Hollywood is not for me,’ says Salman Khan

Salman Khan with Bipasha Basu and Prabhudeva at a press conference in New Zealand. (Pics: Twitter)
 

British school finds 300 years old treasure under piano keys

They believe it might have been in response to the Great Depression or to the events leading up to World War II. (File Photo)
 

They do a lot of sleeping, I do a lot of staring: Karan on his babies Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar while taking his kids home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Gujarat: Railway station at Modi's birthplace gets 8 cr for facelift

'The development of Vadnagar railway station is one of the components of the Rs 100 crore project to develop Vadnagar, Modhera and Patan as tourist destinations,' Dinesh Kumar, DRM of Ahmedabad division said. (Photo: File)

UP DGP Javeed Ahmed shunted out by Yogi govt, 12 IPS officers transferred

Javeed Ahmed. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Dhinakaran leaves for Delhi to face questions over bribery charges

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

I, not Advani, incited karsevaks to demolish Babri: ex-BJP MP Vedanti

Ram Vilas Vedanti, a former BJP MP. (File photo)

AIADMK factions seal merger deal, OPS set to return as CM: report

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham