Nation, Current Affairs

I, not Advani, incited karsevaks to demolish Babri: ex-BJP MP Vedanti

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 10:16 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 10:42 am IST
Vedanti's remarks came two days after the Supreme Court resurrected the conspiracy charge against Advani.
Ram Vilas Vedanti, a former BJP MP. (File photo)
 Ram Vilas Vedanti, a former BJP MP. (File photo)

Faizabad/New Delhi: Ram Vilas Vedanti, a former BJP MP and an accused in the Babri mosque demolition case, on Friday claimed it was he and not the BJP patriarch LK Advani who incited the frenzied karsevaks to pull down the disputed shrine.

"I demolished and got demolished the disputed structure, the ruin that stood there. The accusations against L K Advani, Murli Manohar Joshi and Rajmata Vijayaraje Scindia are wrong," he said.

Vedanti's remarks came two days after the Supreme Court resurrected the conspiracy charge against Advani, Joshi and union minister Uma Bharti in the Babri Masjid demolition case.

Vedanti said, in fact, Advani, Joshi and Scindia even took the microphone from him and tried to persuade the karsevaks to come down from atop the structure and leave. They even made the plea in English, he later told a TV news channel.

Vedanti said he, Mahant Avaidyanath, also a former BJP MP, and VHP leader Ashok Singhal exhorted the karsevaks to raze the disputed structrue. Both Avaidyanath and Singhal are now dead.

He told India Today TV channel he was prepared to be "hanged" for the cause of Ram temple.

When asked was his claim an effort by him to "derail" the trial against BJP veterans, Vedanti said," I have spoken about this earlier too.”

Tags: ram vilas vedanti, karsevaks, lk advani, babri mosque demolition case
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Bollywood stars were spotted by the shutterbugs at the airport, events and other locations on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Tamannaah, Rana, Farhan, Disha, others step out in style
Hollywood star Lindsay Lohan was the star attraction along with other stars at the GR8 Women Awards held in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Lindsay Lohan, Esha, Vaani, look stunning at awards event
Amitabh Bachchan on Thursday lent his support to a campaign towards the importance of cleanliness in the country. (Photo: Viral Bhayani/ Twitter)

Amitabh Bachchan spreads awareness about Swachh Bharat at event
Bollywood stars stepped out for their professional and personal commitments on Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Shahid, Tiger, Karan, others grab attention with their appearances
Anushka Sharma was one of the celebrities seen at a screening of Sonakshi Sinha's 'Noor' on Wednesday while Raveena Tandon was also seen at a screening of 'Maatr' which is also releasing on April 21. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Anushka watches Sonakshi's Noor, Raveena also hosts Maatr screening
Kareena Kapoor Khan and Karisma Kapoor celebrated their mother Babita Kapoor's birthday with other members of the Kapoor family and relatives late Wednesday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Kareena, Saif, Karisma, others celebrate Babita Kapoor's birthday
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Gujarat: Railway station where Modi sold tea gets 8 crore for facelift

'The development of Vadnagar railway station is one of the components of the Rs 100 crore project to develop Vadnagar, Modhera and Patan as tourist destinations,' Dinesh Kumar, DRM of Ahmedabad division said. (Photo: File)
 

Lionel Messi, Cristiano Ronaldo kissing graffiti causes stir before El Clasico

The graffiti on a bus stop in central Barcelona shows the Argentina and Barcelona star embracing and tenderly kissing his Portuguese Real Madrid rival. (Photo: AFP)
 

Google’s Earth Day doodle touches you emotionally

Google’s doodle for the Earth Day takes an emotional and cute approach to the issue of making our planet breathe.
 

‘Hollywood is not for me,’ says Salman Khan

Salman Khan with Bipasha Basu and Prabhudeva at a press conference in New Zealand. (Pics: Twitter)
 

British school finds 300 years old treasure under piano keys

They believe it might have been in response to the Great Depression or to the events leading up to World War II. (File Photo)
 

They do a lot of sleeping, I do a lot of staring: Karan on his babies Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar while taking his kids home.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

UP DGP Javeed Ahmed shunted out by Yogi govt, 12 IPS officers transferred

Javeed Ahmed. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

Dhinakaran leaves for Delhi to face questions over bribery charges

AIADMK deputy general secretary TTV Dinakaran. (Photo: ANI/Twitter)

AIADMK factions seal merger deal, OPS set to return as CM: report

Former chief minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, police officers on Maoists' 'hit list': DGP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo)

Hyderabad: Paradise, KFC, other hotels to be removed

Besides Shilparamam, Paradise Hotel, Ohris and KFC outlet located outside the premises, near Shilpakalavedika also will have to be closed while the construction of the flyover would be on, claimed officials.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham