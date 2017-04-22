 LIVE !  :  Rahul Tripathi powered Rising Pune Supergiant’s to aggressive start in chase of 176 against Sunrisers Hyderabad. (Photo: BCCI) Live| IPL 2017, RPS vs SRH: Rising Pune Supergiant 3 down in chase of 177
 
Humanity framed: J&K photographer sets camera aside, helps injured girl

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 22, 2017, 6:03 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 6:22 pm IST
In a viral photo, Yasin was seen running with the girl injured by stones in his arms, trying to get her help.
Kashmiri protesters throw bricks at Indian police during a protest in Srinagar. (Photo: AP)
Srinagar: Associated Press photographer Dar Yasin was out on a regular day's assignment on Thursday in Srinagar, but when he saw the bloodied body of Khushboo Jan, he was compelled to pick her up and run for cover.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Yasin was out covering a students' protest, when he saw Khushboo Jan, a student of class 12, and one of the many high-school girls protesting in the area.

It was then, a stone hit Jan squarely on her forehead leaving a deep gash; and except for a score of policemen and press staff there was no one to help Jan.

Seeing the bloody face of the young girl, Yasin decided to set aside his duty as a press personnel. He picked up Khushboo and ran to get her in a cab to the closest hospital.

The image of Yasin running with Jan was shot by another Srinagar-based photojournalist Faisal Khan and has gone viral on social media since.

"Dar Yasin handed the camera to someone else, lifted the girl and began running. My first instinct was to assist him, but then I realised I should capture this moment in a picture," Khan was quoted as saying.

After that, they got a cab and put Jan and some of her friends in it and they were taken to SMHS hospital, he added.

Yasin, whose daughters are 7 and 10 years of age said, "I told the girl’s friends that I have two daughters and this girl is just like one of them. If you are the father of two girls or if you are a father of any child, you cannot just see anyone’s child helplessly suffering like that."

He added, "I am not the first one to have done this. I can tell you there are so many guys on the field in Kashmir who would have done the same what I did that day."

The photograph has been likened to another similar image that won hearts of Syrian photographer Abd Alkader Habak, who was photographed running with a young boy in his arms to escape bombing.

These images strike a chord with many across the globe, instilling the idea that amidst the horrors of war, humanity is not dead.

Tags: kashmiri protests, stone pelters, photojournalist, humanity
Location: India, Jammu and Kashmir, Srinagar

