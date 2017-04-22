Humanity framed: J&K photographer sets camera aside, helps injured girl

Srinagar: Associated Press photographer Dar Yasin was out on a regular day's assignment on Thursday in Srinagar, but when he saw the bloodied body of Khushboo Jan, he was compelled to pick her up and run for cover.

According to a Hindustan Times report, Yasin was out covering a students' protest, when he saw Khushboo Jan, a student of class 12, and one of the many high-school girls protesting in the area.

It was then, a stone hit Jan squarely on her forehead leaving a deep gash; and except for a score of policemen and press staff there was no one to help Jan.

Seeing the bloody face of the young girl, Yasin decided to set aside his duty as a press personnel. He picked up Khushboo and ran to get her in a cab to the closest hospital.

The image of Yasin running with Jan was shot by another Srinagar-based photojournalist Faisal Khan and has gone viral on social media since.

These two images tell us why we should salute Kashmir's @daryasin and Syria's @AbdHabak , who put down their cameras and helped victims 👌 pic.twitter.com/pwbOMGHXvU — Athar Parvaiz (@AtharParvaiz) April 21, 2017

"Dar Yasin handed the camera to someone else, lifted the girl and began running. My first instinct was to assist him, but then I realised I should capture this moment in a picture," Khan was quoted as saying.

After that, they got a cab and put Jan and some of her friends in it and they were taken to SMHS hospital, he added.

Yasin, whose daughters are 7 and 10 years of age said, "I told the girl’s friends that I have two daughters and this girl is just like one of them. If you are the father of two girls or if you are a father of any child, you cannot just see anyone’s child helplessly suffering like that."

He added, "I am not the first one to have done this. I can tell you there are so many guys on the field in Kashmir who would have done the same what I did that day."

The photograph has been likened to another similar image that won hearts of Syrian photographer Abd Alkader Habak, who was photographed running with a young boy in his arms to escape bombing.

These images strike a chord with many across the globe, instilling the idea that amidst the horrors of war, humanity is not dead.