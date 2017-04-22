 LIVE !  :  Rising Pune Supergiant will have a task at hand as they host defending champions Sunrisers Hyderabad at the Maharashtra Cricket Association Stadium in Pune. (Photo: PTI) Live| IPL 2017: Rising Pune Supergiant elect to bowl against Sunrisers Hyderabad
 
Constitution not Prasad has given Muslims 'proper sanctity': Owaisi

ANI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 3:35 pm IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 3:36 pm IST
Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday asserted that Muslims do not vote for BJP, but still the government has given them 'proper sanctity'.
Asserting that the Constitution is supreme, Owaisi said that Ravi Shankar's work is to implement those constitutional rights. (Photo: File)
Hyderabad: All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen (AIMIM) president Asaduddin Owaisi has termed as 'unfortunate' the statement of Union Minister Ravi Shankar Prasad who stated that the Centre have given Muslims 'proper sanctity'.

The AIMIM leader said it's not Ravi Shankar Prasad who has given Muslims proper sanctity but our Constitution.

"We gave them sanctity? Who are 'We'? It is the Constitution that has given rights, our rights are protected under that," Owaisi said.

Asserting that the Constitution is supreme, Owaisi said that Ravi Shankar's work is to implement those constitutional rights.

"In a democracy like India, we have got full freedom to choose our leaders. Ravi Shankar needs to understand that the Constitution is supreme," he added.

Union Minister for Information Technology Ravi Shankar Prasad on Friday asserted that Muslims do not vote for the Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP), but still the government has given them 'proper sanctity'.

While addressing at the Hero Mindmine Summit, Prasad asked, "We have got thirteen chief ministers of our own. Have we witnessed any Muslim gentleman working in the industry or service? We don't get Muslim votes. I acknowledge very clearly, but have we given them proper sanctity or not?"

