CBI court to decide on Jagan Mohan Reddy’s bail cancellation

Hyderabad: The fate of YSRC chief Y.S. Jagan Mohan Reddy hangs in the balance as the CBI special court put off its judgement to April 28 on a petition filed by CBI in March for the cancellation of bail.

Mr Reddy, however, requested the court to allow him to go to New Zealand for 15 days. But the CBI counsel opposed Mr Reddy’s request saying that he cannot leave the country when his bail cancellation plea is in the court.

Rajya Sabha MP Vijay-asai Reddy, former minister Sabitha Indra Reddy, IAS officer Srilakshmi and one Rajagopal, who are also accused in the case, appeared in the court on Friday along with Mr Reddy.

The CBI had filed a petition before the Principal Special Judge for CBI cases seeking to cancel the bail granted to Jagan three years ago in the disproportionate assets case.

The CBI said that Mr Reddy was influencing witnesses and violating the bail conditions set by the court.

The investigative agency in its petition said that they had telecast and published on that date an interview with former AP chief secretary P. Ramakanth Reddy in which the ex-bureaucrat “spoke against prosecution.”

The petition stated that he spoke about a key person in the Y.S. Rajasekhar Reddy government and expressed doubts about the fate of Mr Reddy’s disproportionate assets case without the key person in the case. This is influencing witnesses and is a violation of bail conditions, the CBI pointed out.

The petition also said: “In a bid to accommodate and shield the accused, Ramakanth made unwarranted statements regarding the investigation and also about the fate of the case at the trial.”