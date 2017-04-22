Cannot pass order on reclaiming Kohinoor: Supreme Court

New Delhi: Accepting the Centre’s submission that it was exploring all ways to bring back Kohinoor diamond now in the possession of the United Kingdom, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to give any direction in this regard.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, disposed of petitions which apprehended that the diamond will be sold in auctions, saying the court cannot do much in this issue and the government was anyways taking diplomatic measures get it back.

The CJI told counsel for the petitioners, “See diplomatic measures cannot be under any supervision and can a court in India pass any order asking any country to return something? And all the more at a time when the government in its counter affidavit says they are taking steps to bring it back.”

The CJI pointed out that the Centre’s affidavit clearly says “though it is not possible to make them return the diamond we will continue to explore it. Yes they say it is not possible but through diplomatic channels it may be possible. What kind of petitions you are filing. We are satisfied with the Centre’s reply and nothing further needs to be done.”

Giving the historical background, the Centre said the Kohinoor diamond was found in Kollur mines on the southern banks of river Krishna in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh by one Mir Jumia, Golgonda General and was presented by him to Shah Jahan in an uncut form.

After passing through several dynasties ruling India, in 1813 it came into the possession of Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab. There is no doubt that this diamond is of Indian origin.

It said that it is a known fact that Kohinoor diamond was duplicitously confiscated by the East India company in 1849 from Maharaja Duleep Singh, who was then a minor.