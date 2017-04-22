Nation, Current Affairs

Cannot pass order on reclaiming Kohinoor: Supreme Court

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN
Published Apr 22, 2017, 2:05 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 2:40 am IST
Court notes Centre trying to get the diamond back.
Kohinoor, which means Mountain of Light, is a large, colourless diamond that was found in Southern India in early 14th century.
 Kohinoor, which means Mountain of Light, is a large, colourless diamond that was found in Southern India in early 14th century.

New Delhi: Accepting the Centre’s submission that it was exploring all ways to bring back Kohinoor diamond now in the possession of the United Kingdom, the Supreme Court on Friday refused to give any direction in this regard.

A three-judge bench of Chief Justice J.S. Khehar and Justices D.Y. Chandrachud and Sanjay Kishan Kaul, disposed of  petitions which apprehended that the diamond will be sold in auctions, saying the court cannot do much in this issue and the government was anyways taking diplomatic measures get it back.

The CJI told counsel for the petitioners, “See diplomatic measures cannot be under any supervision and can a court in India pass any order asking any country to return something? And all the more at a time when the government in its counter affidavit says they are taking steps to bring it back.”  

The CJI pointed out that the Centre’s affidavit clearly says “though it is not possible to make them return the diamond we will continue to explore it. Yes they say it is not possible but through diplomatic channels it may be possible. What kind of petitions you are filing. We are satisfied with the Centre’s reply and nothing further needs to be done.”

Giving the historical background, the Centre said the Kohinoor diamond was found in Kollur mines on the southern banks of river Krishna in Guntur district of Andhra Pradesh by one Mir Jumia, Golgonda General and was presented by him to Shah Jahan in an uncut form.

After passing through several dynasties ruling India, in 1813 it came into the possession of Maharaja Ranjit Singh of Punjab. There is no doubt that this diamond is of Indian origin.

It said that it is a known fact that Kohinoor diamond was duplicitously confiscated by the East India company in 1849 from Maharaja Duleep Singh, who was then a minor.

Tags: kohinoor diamond
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

World Gallery

An attacker with an automatic weapon opened fire on police on Paris' iconic Champs-Elysees on Thursday night, killing one officer and seriously wounding three others before police shot and killed him. A bullet hole is pictured on a shop window of the Champs Elysees. (Photo: AP)

Paris: Attacker, officer dead, 3 wounded in Champs-Elysees shooting
The 'Yes' camp won 51.41 per cent in Monday’s referendum, in a narrower than expected victory, according to complete results released by election authorities. Thousands of supporters of the 'No' campaign, in the referendum on granting Turkish President Recep Tayyip Erdogan greater powers took to the streets of Istanbul late on Monday citing voting irregularities. The placard reads in Turkish: 'No We Won'.

Turkey referendum: Supporters of 'No' campaign protest against poll violations
With the deadline for 2016 tax returns to be filed coming closer, thousands of protesters gathered on Saturday in cities across the United States to pressurise President Donald Trump to release his tax returns, a move of transparency he has repeatedly refused.

Tax Day Rallies: American demonstrators demand to know Trump's tax returns
Kim Jong Un wore a black suit and white shirt, stepping out of a limousine and saluting his honor guard before walking down a red carpet.

North Korea marks founder's birthday, rolls out missilies, other weaponary
From early 1942 until late 1944, transport trains delivered Jews to the camp's gas chambers from all over German-occupied Europe, where they were killed with the pesticide Zyklon B.

In pics: Survivors mark 72nd anniversary of Nazi Concentration Camp
In the West, it is also the last week of Lent, and includes Palm Sunday, Holy Wednesday (Spy Wednesday), Maundy Thursday (Holy Thursday), Good Friday (Holy Friday), and Holy Saturday.

In pics: Italy marks Holy Week — a week just before Easter
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

‘Hollywood is not for me,’ says Salman Khan

Salman Khan with Bipasha Basu and Prabhudeva at a press conference in New Zealand. (Pics: Twitter)
 

British school finds 300 years old treasure under piano keys

They believe it might have been in response to the Great Depression or to the events leading up to World War II. (File Photo)
 

They do a lot of sleeping, I do a lot of staring: Karan on his babies Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar while taking his kids home.
 

Boy wins battle against cancer but may never smile again

His mother is happy he survived but hopes he gets his smile back (Photo: AFP)
 

WB cyber arbiter fines man Rs 50,000 for spying on wife's mobile calls

The adjudicator, in his order, noted that the man had himself admitted to have installed a software on the phone belonging to the complainant. (Photo: Representational/File)
 

US: Coin toss decides winner of small Illinois village election

Illinois law calls for coin flips to settle ties. (Photo: Verdant Me) (Representational Image)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Major fire at scrap godown

There was a minor spark in the electrical wires due to fluctuations in voltage and the entire godown was gutted, said station fire officer P. Prem Kumar. (Representational image)

Telangana: Legal status to NCBC a great reform, says Venkaiah Naidu

BC organisations of TS and AP felicitate Union Minister M. Venkiaha Naidu at RTC Kalyana Mandapam in Baghlingampally on Friday. (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: Army blocks work on mosque

The managing committee of Masjid ek Khana was extending the roof of the mosque as those who came to pray were facing problems in the summer heat.(Photo: Representational Image/AP)

Telangana: Cops nab 3 chain snatchers

The suspects are U. Karunakar, an autorickshaw driver, Shankara Chary, a goldsmith and Bhanu Prasad, a student. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: Two-wheeler drivers enter ORR, risk lives

ORR is not safe for two-wheelers as cars move at high speeds. If there is a collision death is almost certain for two-wheeler riders.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham