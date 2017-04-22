Nation, Current Affairs

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, police officers on Maoists' 'hit list': DGP

PTI
Published Apr 22, 2017, 9:22 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 9:27 am IST
Visakhapatnam: Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu and some police officers are on the "hit list" of Maoists, DGP N Sambasiva Rao said on Friday.

Maoists issued death threats to Naidu and some police officers following the Malkangiri encounter in which 31 rebels were gunned down, he said.

The encounter took place in Malkangiri district of Odisha in October last year. The anti-Maoist operation was carried out jointly by Odisha Police and Greyhound jawans of Andhra Pradesh.

Talking to the media here, Rao said "We have been taking all security measures to protect the leaders and others, who are on the Maoists' hit list."

The DGP was in the city as part of a three-day tour of North Coastal Andhra Pradesh.

Speaking at a meeting attended by senior police officers, he said law enforcers should use technology to prevent crimes and solve cases.

He said special emphasis would be given on improving security in Visakhapatnam, one of the biggest cities in Andhra Pradesh.

