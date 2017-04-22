Nation, Current Affairs

AIADMK factions seal merger deal, OPS set to return as CM: report

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Apr 22, 2017, 9:43 am IST
Updated Apr 22, 2017, 9:51 am IST
According to the merger deal, EK Palaniswami will take charge as party's general secretary.
Former chief minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)
 Former chief minister O Panneerselvam. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The two factions of the AIADMK are said to have finalised the merger deal, with O Panneerselvam returning as the chief minister of Tamil Nadu. The current Chief Minister EK Palaniswami will replace VK Sasikala as party's general secretary.

According to a report in The Indian Express, the ruling AIADMK faction reached the deal and Palaniswami agreed to step down due to the “vulnerable state of the government”. The merger is likely to be announced on Monday.

“The merger deal has been sealed and formal talks will begin now between the senior leaders of both factions to finalise and announce the decision. Palaniswami will step down for Panneerselvam, and become the party chief. Health Minister C Vijayabaskar, whose properties were raided by Income Tax officials, may be dropped from the cabinet. Former minister and MLA Senthil Balaji may be inducted along with one or two more faces from southern Tamil Nadu,” a senior AIADMK leader told the newspaper.

Meanwhile, the other leaders in the ruling faction have started to distance themselves from Sasikala and her nephew TTV Dinakaran.

The talks about merger started after Dhinakaran was booked for allegedly offering bribe to an Election Commission official in an attempt to get the party's poll symbol of 'two leaves' in a by-election to the R K Nagar Assembly seat in Tamil Nadu.

Both the factions of the AIADMK had, on Friday, formed committee to discuss the merger. Panneerselvam’s team would be headed by former AIADMK minister KP Munuswamy and include senior leaders Mafoi Pandiarajan and V Maitreyan.

Palanisamy has formed a seven-member committee, which will be headed by Rajya Sabha MP R Vaithiyalingam, and includes ministers C Sreenivasan, KA Sengottaiyan and D Jayakumar among others.

Hardening its stance for merger talks, the Panneerselvam camp had on Thursday demanded that the faction led by Palanisamy formally expel Sasikala and Dhinakaran besides about 30 other members of their family from the party.

Following the cabinet's revolt against him early this week, Dhinakaran had said he was "stepping aside" in the interest of the party.

A top leader in the Panneerselvam camp, KP Munusamy, had on Thursday said the first demand was getting the resignation of Sasikala and Dinakaran and later their formal expulsion along with 30 other members of their family.

The Panneerselvam camp has also sought a CBI probe into the circumstances leading to former Chief Minister Jayalalithaa's death on December 5 last year.

Tags: aiadmk, o panneerselvam, merger talks, ek palaniswami
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

Related Stories

Rebel AIADMK faction leader O Paneerselvam

AIADMK merger: Team OPS announces panel to hold talks with Palanisamy

The team would be headed by former AIADMK minister KP Munuswamy and will have Mafoi Pandiarajan and V Maitreyan.
21 Apr 2017 9:29 PM
Tamil Nadu CM Edappadi K Palanisamy (left) and AIADMK rebel faction leader O Panneerselvam (right). (Photo: File)

AIADMK merger: Palanisamy forms 7-member panel to hold talks with OPS

Panneerselvam camp had on Thursday demanded that the Palanisamy faction expel Sasikala and Dhinakaran from AIADMK.
21 Apr 2017 2:21 PM

Technology Gallery

Samsung launched the Galaxy S8 and the S8+ yesterday in its Unpacked event held in New York.

Behold the Samsung Galaxy S8 and Galaxy S8+
Samsung will be officially launching the Galaxy S8 smartphone on March 29. However, before the release, we have accumulated images of the two models revealing its looks and features. (Photo: Winfuture)

Samsung Galaxy S8, S8 Plus in full glory
Ahead of the new generation of Nokia feature phones we take a look at some of the famous phones they launched.

Nokia phones through the ages
As an 18-foot (5.5-m) stretch of the 787-9, the 787-10 will deliver the 787 family’s preferred passenger experience and long range with up to 10 per cent better fuel use and emissions than the competition.

Boeing debuts 787-10, a new 330-passenger aircraft
Samsung, in their investigation, concluded faulty battery design to be responsible for the Galaxy Note 7 incidents that made the company to recall 96 per cent of the sold units. (Photo Credits: Screengrab from a YouTube video by Samsung.)

A tour of Samsung’s Galaxy Note 7 testing lab
2007: Apple CEO Steve Jobs unveiling the first iPhone, the iPhone 2G. (Photo: AFP)

Apple iPhone: A decade of evolution
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Google’s Earth Day doodle touches you emotionally

Google’s doodle for the Earth Day takes an emotional and cute approach to the issue of making our planet breathe.
 

‘Hollywood is not for me,’ says Salman Khan

Salman Khan with Bipasha Basu and Prabhudeva at a press conference in New Zealand. (Pics: Twitter)
 

British school finds 300 years old treasure under piano keys

They believe it might have been in response to the Great Depression or to the events leading up to World War II. (File Photo)
 

They do a lot of sleeping, I do a lot of staring: Karan on his babies Yash and Roohi

Karan Johar while taking his kids home.
 

Boy wins battle against cancer but may never smile again

His mother is happy he survived but hopes he gets his smile back (Photo: AFP)
 

WB cyber arbiter fines man Rs 50,000 for spying on wife's mobile calls

The adjudicator, in his order, noted that the man had himself admitted to have installed a software on the phone belonging to the complainant. (Photo: Representational/File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Andhra CM Chandrababu Naidu, police officers on Maoists' 'hit list': DGP

Andhra Pradesh Chief Minister N Chandrababu Naidu. (File photo)

Hyderabad: Paradise, KFC, other hotels to be removed

Besides Shilparamam, Paradise Hotel, Ohris and KFC outlet located outside the premises, near Shilpakalavedika also will have to be closed while the construction of the flyover would be on, claimed officials.

Telangana: Government doctors decry falling quality of drugs

The quality of drugs has worsened, senior government doctors maintain, as the Telangana State Medical Infrastructure Development Corporation has failed to provide good quality of drugs to government hospitals.

Hyderabad: Mumbai cops book Vamshi Krishna

The police would take Vamshi to Mumbai for further investigation after obtaining a Transit warrant from a Hyderabad court.

Telangana: Private medical colleges warned

Special chief secretary of medical and health department, Rajeswar Tiwari, said that, this year, 100 seats in medical colleges will be filled by the government through counselling. All the seats will be filled purely on merit basis, he said.(Representational image)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham