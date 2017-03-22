Will pass legislation if compromise is not reached: Swamy on Ayodhya dispute

New Delhi: Asserting that the Muslim front in the Ram Mandir case will have to choose a different spot to build a mosque, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) leader Subramanian Swamy on Wednesday said if a compromise is not reached on this matter then the saffron party will pass a legislation in this regard when they will have a majority in the Rajya Sabha.

Swamy lauded Chief Justice of India J.S. Khehar's 'noble gesture' to mediate during the out of court settlement if both parties want.

"The Supreme Court has said that why didn't you find a compromise and the fact that the Chief Justice said that he is ready to mediate. That was a noble gesture on the part of the Supreme Court but the Muslim parties they all have turned it down. And this is quite shocking. Because there is a question that has to be settled that once of time there was a temple and that was demolished and then a Masjid was built on it. Archaeological survey of India has confirmed it," Swamy told ANI.

"So we are not opposing the idea of building a Masjid but not on the same spot, as it was the same spot where the ram was born. Is there a spot that they can accept, that's the compromise? This can work. But if they want to argue in the court that is also fine. We otherwise have other options, the Bharatiya Janata Party ( BJP) by next year will have majority in Rajya Sabha and then we can pass a legislation. And then the Muslim community will not have any Masjid to show for it," he added.

The apex court yesterday said the Ayodhya dispute is a sensitive and sentimental issue, adding its best that this matter was settled amicably.

The court asked parties concerned to sit together to arrive at a consensus and asked Swamy to consult the parties and inform it about the decision on March 31.

The court also suggested if required, a principal mediator can be chosen by the court for settling the issue. Chief Justice J.S. Khehar said if the parties want him to mediate then he is ready for the task.