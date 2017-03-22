Swaraj comes to rescue of Telangana woman 'held captive' by husband in Pak

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has come to the rescue of an Indian woman, who has been “illegally detained” by her husband in Pakistan, after an appeal by her father.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Mohammadi Begum, hails from Telangana. Begum lives with her husband Mohammed Younus in Sialkot, Pakistan.

Her father, Akber, appealed to Swaraj to rescue her daughter after she expressed her desire to return to India as she was being tortured by her in-laws and husband.

After speaking to Akber, Swaraj asked the Indian High Commission to renew Begum’s “Indian passport and facilitate her return to India”.

“Our High Commission officials met Mohammadia Begum and she expressed her desire to return to India,” Swaraj said in a tweet on Monday.

After her meeting with the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, Begum alleged that Younus beat her up for inform the mission about the alleged harassment, according to Telangana’s Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan.

Khan had posted a video on YouTube of a telephonic conversation between Begum and her mother. In the description of the video, Khan said that Younus had claimed to be an Omani national before marrying Begum. However, he “has been keeping her in captivity in Pakistan for 15 years”.