Nation, Current Affairs

Swaraj comes to rescue of Telangana woman 'held captive' by husband in Pak

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2017, 11:33 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 11:36 am IST
'The woman’s husband married her by claiming he is an Omani national but has held her in captivity in Pak for 15 years.'
External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI/File)
 External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj has come to the rescue of an Indian woman, who has been “illegally detained” by her husband in Pakistan, after an appeal by her father.

According to reports, the woman, identified as Mohammadi Begum, hails from Telangana. Begum lives with her husband Mohammed Younus in Sialkot, Pakistan.

Her father, Akber, appealed to Swaraj to rescue her daughter after she expressed her desire to return to India as she was being tortured by her in-laws and husband.

After speaking to Akber, Swaraj asked the Indian High Commission to renew Begum’s “Indian passport and facilitate her return to India”.

“Our High Commission officials met Mohammadia Begum and she expressed her desire to return to India,” Swaraj said in a tweet on Monday.

After her meeting with the Indian High Commission in Pakistan, Begum alleged that Younus beat her up for inform the mission about the alleged harassment, according to Telangana’s Majlis Bachao Tehreek spokesperson Amjed Ullah Khan.

Khan had posted a video on YouTube of a telephonic conversation between Begum and her mother. In the description of the video, Khan said that Younus had claimed to be an Omani national before marrying Begum. However, he “has been keeping her in captivity in Pakistan for 15 years”.

Tags: indian woman, detained, held captive, sushma swaraj
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Entertainment Gallery

Several Bollywood stars were snapped by shutterbugs at various locations on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Aamir, Deepika, Ranbir, Sonam, Kangana, others are a treat to the eyes
Akshay Kumar, Taapsee Pannu, Anupam Kher and Manoj Bajpayee promoted their film 'Naam Shabana' in Delhi on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Akshay, Taapsee, Manoj, Anupam promote Naam Shabana in Delhi
Several Bollywood stars were present at day four of the Amazon Fashion Week on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars come out in their stylish best for fashion show
Several Bollywood stars were spotted arriving for the last rites of Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father Krishnaraj Rai held in Mumbai on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Bollywood stars pay last respects to Aishwarya Rai Bachchan's father
Alia Bhatt hosted a screening of upcoming Hollywood film 'Beauty and the Beast' for children from an NGO in Mumbai on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia Bhatt hosts Beauty and the Beast screening for kids from NGO
The cast and crew of 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' celebrated the success of the film with a bash attended by Bollywood stars late Thursday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Team of Badrinath Ki Dulhania celebrates success with B-Town friends
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Tiger Zinda Hai: Salman and Katrina’s chemistry is smoking hot in this new pic

The picture that Salman shared from Tiger Zinda Hai sets.
 

RIP Sri Lanka cricket: Newspaper publishes 'obituary' post Colombo loss vs Bangladesh

Mushfiqur Rahim-led Bangladesh, who were playing their 100th Test, defeated Sri Lanka by 4 wickets in their 2nd Test in Colombo. (Photo: AP)
 

Watch: Shah Rukh’s Mannat gets haunted by a ghost, but he wants to kiss her

Screengrabs from the video posted on Facebook.
 

Watch | Red iPhone 7 Plus unboxing

(Image: Apple)
 

Here’s why Indian railways will use drones

(Representational image)
 

Microsoft CEO Bill Gates is world's richest man again

Microsoft CEO Bill Gates is world's richest man again.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Branches fight for AIADMK's leaves, EC to hear Sasikala, OPS camps today

The two leaves symbol of AIADMK. (Photo: PTI/File)

No substance: K'taka HC quashes MHA order for NIA probe in RSS leader murder

National Investigation Agency. (Photo: PTI/File)

Ayodhya residents welcome SC's suggestion on Ram temple issue

The bricks brought over from all over India for constructing the Ram temple (Photo: PTI/File)

Babri demolition: SC to decide tomorrow if Advani, Joshi will face trial

Senior BJP leaders Murali Manohar Joshi and LK Advani. (File photos)

Swaraj directs Indian envoy to Saudi to rescue 29 T'gana workers in captivity

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham