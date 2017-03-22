Nation, Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan in epic line of fire again

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Mar 22, 2017, 1:46 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 1:57 am IST
Admitting the petition, the court asked the Pazhavoor Police to file a case against Mr Hassan and investigate the complaint.
Kamal Haasan
 Kamal Haasan

Tirunelveli: Its problems galore for Tamil film icon Kamal Hassan. After being at the receiving end from the ruling AIADMK for his comments against party chief V K Sasikala and Government led by it, the actor now faces a police case for “hurting the sentiments” of Hindus.

Adinatha Sundaram, Secretary of the Dharma Rakshina Samithi of Pazhavoor region, filed a PIL at the Valliyoor judicial magistrate court seeking criminal action against the actor for hurting the sentiments of millions of Hindus. Admitting the petition, the court asked the Pazhavoor Police to file a case against Mr Hassan and investigate the complaint.

The PIL mentions Mr Hassan’s interview to a Tamil channel during the first half of March in which he spoke “ill” about Mahabharat.

“The country reads about the book in which a woman (Draupadi) was used as a pawn and was gambled away,” Mr Hassan had told the interview, which led to furore among Hindu groups. Last week, the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) filed a complaint with the Chennai Police seeking criminal action against the actor for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.    

Tags: chennai police, kamal haasan
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Tirunelveli

Lifestyle Gallery

Turkish photographer Aydin Buyuktas uses different photography skills like drone snapping to create mind-boggling photographs. (Photo: Instagram/Aydin Buyuktas)

Photographer uses drone snapping to create surreal scenarios
More than 1,500 dogs and 150 cats from twelve countries were evaluated during a three day pet show and competition (Photo: AP)

People show off adorable companions at International Pet Show in Romania
Donald Trump and Ivanka were recently photographed holding two golden shovels and the internet had the best time they could by putting them in every situation they could think of. (Photo: Reddit)

Donald and Ivanka Trump get hilarious photoshop treatment
The Portobelo festival, a blend of Catholic and African beliefs, was established in 1999 by the community to preserve their culture in honor of their ancestors (Photo: AP)

Panama's diverse culture on display at the Portobelo Festival
Every country has its own rich cultural heritage which reflects in the kind of dress, food and traditions that their people have. These traditional outfits that people from different countries wear at weddings will make you want to get hitched quickly. (Photo: Facebook)

Take a look at traditional wedding outfits from around the world
Japanese chef Misuki Moriyasu decided to encourage people who hate eating healthy by turning salads into cakes. (Photo: Instagram/vegedecosalad)

Chef creatively creates healthy salad cakes at her cafe
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Japan’s ‘oldest porn queen’ retires at 80

Maori Tezuka, a former opera singer who made her debut in Japan’s flourishing “silver porn” industry at a sprightly 71. (Photo: AFP)
 

Sex tips for plus-sized women to have a better sex life

Women shouldn’t feel shy to use the extra skin to be more comfortable while having sex. (Photo: Pixabay - picture for representational purpose only))
 

Watch: Ghanian footballer thanks his ‘wife and girlfriend’ in post-match interview

Mohammed Anas later clarified that he was referring to his two daughters, when he thanked his
 

Afghan IPL debutant Rashid Khan to pick Yuvraj Singh’s brains at Sunrisers Hyderabad

Known to fox the batsmen with his googly and accurate quicker ones, Rashid Khan, who is among the many die-hard Bollywood fans in Afghanistan, has modelled himself on Pakistan star Shahid Afridi and favourite Indian player is none other than MS Dhoni. (Photo: AFP)
 

Cheteshwar Pujara pips Virat Kohli to become highest-ranked Indian batsmen in Tests

Cheteshwar Pujara has reason to celebrate as his knock of 202 has helped him gain four slots to reach a career-best second ranking with 861 points. (Photo: AP)
 

Afterglow and thrill from sex lasts for more than 2 days: study

There is a natural cycle that causes this (Photo: Pixabay)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Will auction Aamby Valley if Rs 5,000 crore not paid: SC to Sahara

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

Advani welcomes SC advice to resolve Ayodhya dispute

Senior BJP leader L K Advani.

In Lok Sabha, Yogi Adityanath takes a dig at Rahul-Akhilesh alliance in UP

BJP member Yogi Adityanath (now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

In UP, development will be based on 'Sabka Saath, Sabka Vikas': Adityanath

BJP member Yogi Adityanath (now Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister) speaks in the Lok Sabha in New Delhi. (Photo: PTI)

‘CBI probe against TMC leaders to go on’: SC on Narada case

Supreme Court of India
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham