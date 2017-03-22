Kamal Haasan in epic line of fire again

Tirunelveli: Its problems galore for Tamil film icon Kamal Hassan. After being at the receiving end from the ruling AIADMK for his comments against party chief V K Sasikala and Government led by it, the actor now faces a police case for “hurting the sentiments” of Hindus.

Adinatha Sundaram, Secretary of the Dharma Rakshina Samithi of Pazhavoor region, filed a PIL at the Valliyoor judicial magistrate court seeking criminal action against the actor for hurting the sentiments of millions of Hindus. Admitting the petition, the court asked the Pazhavoor Police to file a case against Mr Hassan and investigate the complaint.

The PIL mentions Mr Hassan’s interview to a Tamil channel during the first half of March in which he spoke “ill” about Mahabharat.

“The country reads about the book in which a woman (Draupadi) was used as a pawn and was gambled away,” Mr Hassan had told the interview, which led to furore among Hindu groups. Last week, the Hindu Makkal Katchi (HMK) filed a complaint with the Chennai Police seeking criminal action against the actor for hurting the sentiments of Hindus.