Nation, Current Affairs

Can't be transporter like Sukhbir, appear on TV to run family: Navjot Sidhu

PTI
Published Mar 22, 2017, 5:22 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 5:28 pm IST
Sidhu said why they were ‘feeling pain in the stomach’ when his voters don't have any problems with his being on TV.
Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses media after taking charge as the Punjab's Local Bodies Minister in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI)
 Navjot Singh Sidhu addresses media after taking charge as the Punjab's Local Bodies Minister in Chandigarh. (Photo: PTI)

Amritsar: With his appearance as a celebrity in a popular comedy show coming under question, Punjab Cabinet minister Navjot Singh Sidhu today said he cannot be a transporter like SAD leader Sukhbir Badal and appeared on TV to run his family.

Taking a jibe at those raising questions, Sidhu said he failed to understand why they were "feeling pain in the stomach" when his voters don't have any problems with his being on TV.

"I cannot be a transporter like former deputy CM of Punjab Sukhbir Badal. I cannot be corrupt to mint money. I can't ditch my people who voted me to power. I do TV shows to earn money to run my family and meet expenditure," Sidhu, who holds the local bodies portfolio in the Amarinder Singh cabinet said.

Visibly upset, the cricketer-turned- politician said that those raising objections should know that politics is his passion but not his profession.

"My voters have no problem with my TV shows. Because of their love and blessings, I and my wife won six elections....I fail to understand why somebody has pain in stomach due to my TV shows," Sidhu said while speaking to reporters here.

The local bodies minister added that he shoots four days in a month for the TV show and that too during night time.

"What I do from 7 pm to 6 am should not be somebody's business. I have already left my 75 per cent work related to TV shows, stopped IPL and what else do they want. Should I stop earning?" he asked.

Notably, Punjab CM had earlier in response to a question said that he would seek the Advocate General's opinion about Sidhu's continuation as a celebrity on a Television show.

Sidhu was in the city to pay obeisance at the Golden Temple and Durgiana Temple after winning assembly polls from Amritsar East constituency. He also paid tributes to the martyrs of historic Jallianwalla Bagh.

Tags: navjot singh sidhu, sukhbir badal, amarinder singh
Location: India, Punjab, Amritsar

Sports Gallery

With the Boder-Gavaskar Trophy tied at 1-1, India arrived in Dharamshala ahead of their fourth and final Test against Australia, on Tuesday. (Photo: PTI/ BCCI/ Twitter)

In Pictures: Virat Kohli & co. arrive in picturesque hillside for Dharamshala Test
The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Child born with deformed features termed alien, supernatural in Bihar

The child's mother first refused to nurse him (Photo: YouTube)
 

Surgeon claims simple injection can increase size of penis by 2 inches

The blood from a person's body is injected in the penis (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Set up your old text Status back on WhatsApp, here’s how

(Representational image)
 

Flipkart offers huge discounts on Google Pixel and iPhone 7

Apple iPhone 7
 

Why is an animated GIF file being considered as a 'deadly weapon'

A Dallas County court recently had a hearing on a case which was slapped against an individual who allegedly sent a strobing GIF image, last year, to a writer from Newsweek who suffers from photosensitive epilepsy.
 

Top VoIP apps to avoid exuberant international calling charges

These apps also provide the liberty to call landlines and phone numbers across the globe at dirt cheap rates.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Ceasefire violations by Pak lower after surgical strike: Govt

Representational image (Photo: File)

Mathew Samuel, man behind Narada sting on TMC ministers, fears for his life

Mathew Samuel, the man who conducted the Narada sting operation on several Trinamool Congress ministers. (Photo: Facebook)

Parrikar asks Goa police to crack down on drugs, late night parties

Goa Chief Minister Manohar Parrikar (Photo: PTI)

India pushes its case at WTO headquarters in Geneva

Commerce and Industry Minister Nirmala Sitharaman (Photo: File)

Maharashtra: Resident doctors asked to report to work or lose 6 months pay

Resident doctors protest at the Azad Maidan demanding security after a intern was assaulted by patient's relatives in Mumbai. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham