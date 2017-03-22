Nation, Current Affairs

Babri demolition: SC to decide tomorrow if Advani, Joshi will face trial

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2017, 9:52 am IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 10:52 am IST
The SC had earlier this month said that the conspiracy charges against the BJP leaders in the 25-year-old case may be revived.
Senior BJP leaders Murali Manohar Joshi and LK Advani. (File photos)
New Delhi: The Supreme Court is likely to decide on Thursday if Union Minister Uma Bharti and senior BJP leaders LK Advani and Murali Manohar Joshi would face trial in the 1992 Babri mosque demolition case.

A decision in the matter was expected on Wednesday, however, the Supreme Court adjourned the matter till Thursday.

The apex court had earlier this month said that the conspiracy charges against Advani, Joshi, Bharti Kalyan Singh and nine other BJP leaders in the 25-year-old case may be revived.

The conspiracy charges against them were dropped by lower courts and then confirmed by the Allahabad High Court in May 2010, according to reports. The CBI had challenged the Allahabad High Court’s order in the apex court.

Kalyan Singh, who is now the Governor of Rajasthan, was the Chief Minister of Uttar Pradesh at the time of the demolition.

Some leaders of the Vishwa Hindu Parishad (VHP) also may face charges accordingly, said a report.

The Supreme Court bench also suggested to the CBI to club two cases pending in Rae Bareli and Lucknow and added that the matter will be heard in Lucknow.

The Babri Masjid, a 16th century mosque, was brought down allegedly by 'karsevaks' in Ayodhya on December 6, 1992, plunging entire nation into communal riots in which about 2,000 people were killed. The mosque was demolished on the claims that it was built on the birthplace of Lord Rama.

The Sangh Parivar, which includes the BJP, the RSS and other organisations, has continuously called for the construction of a Ram Temple at the site of the demolition.

Tags: babri masjid, demolition, supreme court, advani
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

