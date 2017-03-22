Nation, Current Affairs

NIA court sentences 2 to life in jail in Ajmer Dargah blast case

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Mar 22, 2017, 12:25 pm IST
Updated Mar 22, 2017, 12:35 pm IST
The court had on March 8 convicted Bhavesh Patel, Devendra Gupta and Sunil Joshi, of which Joshi has already died.
 Ajmer Bomb Blast case accused Devendra Gupta being produced in a court in Jaipur on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

New Delhi: A Special NIA court on Wednesday sentenced 2 accused in the 2007 Ajmer Dargah blast case, Bhavesh Patel and Devendra Gupta, to life imprisonment.

The court had on March 8 convicted Bhavesh Patel, Devendra Gupta and Sunil Joshi and acquitted others including Swami Aseemanand. Joshi has already died.

The conviction was made under Sections 120 (B) (criminal conspiracy), 295-A (deliberate and malicious acts, intended to outrage religious feelings of any class by insulting its religion or religious beliefs) of IPC, 3 / 4 of Explosive Substances Act and Sections 16 and 18 of Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act (UAPA).

The blast on October 11, 2007 in the Dargah of Khawaja Moinuddin Chisti at the time of Roza Iftaar had left three pilgrims dead and 15 injured.

The case was handed over to the Rajasthan ATS and was later transferred to the National Investigation Agency which re-registered the case with the NIA police station in New Delhi on 6 April 2011.

There were as many as 149 witnesses in the case and 451 documents were examined. The NIA filed three supplementary chargesheets in the case.

