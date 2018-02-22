Telangana government employees lose interest in LTC after bifurcation

If TS employees want to go to Tirupati or Visakhapatnam now on LTC, the state will pay the charges up to the Telangana border only. (Representational Image)

Hyderabad: The bifurcation of the state has affected Telangana state government employees who avail of Leave Travel Concession (LTC) and Home Town allowance.

In the last four years, except for a very few, most employees did not utilise these facilities. In fact, many employees have forgotten they exist.

The state government allows employees to avail of LTC and Home Town allowance once in two years, and only within the state.

In the undivided state, employees used to go to Tirupati and Visakhapatnam with their families on LTC. Employees native to Andhra used to go to their home towns with their families and claim Home Town allowance from the government.

Telangana has about 3.50 lakh government employees. If they want to go to Tirupati or Visakhapatnam now on LTC, the state government will pay the charges up to the Telangana border only. Employees have thus stopped using the LTC facility.

A person who works in the TS labour department said only one fourth of employees have utilised LTC in the last two years. He said he used to go to Tirupati with his family on LTC before the state was bifurcated, but has stopped utilising the LTC now.

An employee of the information department said that he has used LTC only once in the last four years, to go to Khammam with his family.