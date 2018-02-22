search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Supreme Court relief for Priya Prakash Varrier, film director

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | J VENKATESAN WITH AGENCY INPUTS
Published Feb 22, 2018, 2:18 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 2:18 am IST
The actress had moved the apex court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against her in Telangana.
The 18-year-old actress from Kerala had moved the SC seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against her in Telangana state. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)
 The 18-year-old actress from Kerala had moved the SC seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against her in Telangana state. (Photo: YouTube | Screengrab)

New Delhi: The Supreme Court on Wednesday stayed the criminal proceedings pending in Maharashtra and Telangana against Kerala actress Priya Varrier for the Malayalam song in the movie Oru Adaar Love on the ground that it hurts the religious sentiments of Muslims.

A Bench of Chief Justice Dipak Misra and justices A.M. Khanwilkar and D.Y. Chandrachud, after hearing counsel Harris Beeran, also stayed similar criminal proceedings against movie’s director N.P. Abdul Wahab and producer and Joseph Eapen.

 

Besides staying the existing criminal proceedings, the bench also restrained all state governments from registering any further FIRs against the actress and the director with regard to the video.

It issued notice to the Telangana government and others on a petition from 18-year-old Varrier, who shot to fame after her ‘wink video’ went viral.

Ms Varrier, a B.Com student from a college in Kerala’s Thrissur district, sought protection from an FIR lodged on complaints alleging that the lyrics of the song Manikya Malaraya Poovi... from the movie was “offensive” and had “violated the religious sentiment of a particular community”.

The actress had moved the apex court seeking quashing of the FIR lodged against her in Telangana.

Tags: priya prakash varrier, supreme court of india, malayalam song
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia India
 

SA vs IND, 2nd T20: Klaasen, Duminy trump Pandey, Dhoni as Proteas level series

Heinrich Klaasen scored 69 off 30 balls to set up South Africa’s six-wicket win in the second Twenty20 against India in Centurion. (Photo: BCCI)
 

After making peace last year, Ness Wadia chargesheeted for 'molesting' Preity Zinta

Controversy surrounding Preity Zinta's complaint against Ness Wadia cooled off in the past couple of years.
 

Xiaomi Redmi Note 5 Pro review: Sets a new benchmark against the Note 5

The Redmi Note 5 Pro puts emphasis on everyday performance and has a pair of great cameras.At Rs 13,999, it is currently your best bet in the budget midrange segment.
 

Girl electrocuted with headphones melting in ears while using mobile phone in Brazil

It is not clear exactly how the teenager was electrocuted and the cause of the shock is still under investigation.
 

World's largest SSD at 30.72TB starts production

Samsung also plans to expand the line-up later this year with 15.36TB, 7.68TB, 3.84TB, 1.92TB, 960GB and 800GB versions.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on errant builder

Hyderabad High Court

120 colonies of Chilkanagar hassled by wine shops

120 colonies of Chilkanagar have been facing trouble with two wine shops and a bar that are located in the residential area for the last eight years now.

Hyderabad: 2 arrested for refilling LPG mini cylinders

The arrested were identified as M. Tuljaram, 19, and Makadia Nitin Kumar, 37, both residents of Mangalhat, said the police. (Representational Image)

9 persons die as cars collide at Kothakota

The accident took place around 8 am on Wednesday when a cab bound for Kurnool from the city ran over the road divider and collided with another coming in the opposite direction. (Representational Image)

Telangana, Andhra Pradesh among top 5 for bank frauds

Undivided Andhra Pradesh was among the five states in the country that suffered the highest losses in public and private sector banks due to financial frauds between 2012-13 and 2016-17.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham