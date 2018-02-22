search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

Kamal Haasan's 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' logo signifies 6 southern states

ANI
Published Feb 22, 2018, 12:13 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2018, 12:18 pm IST
6 southern states Haasan was talking about are Andhra, Telangana, K'taka, Kerala, TN, Andaman and Nicobar Islands.
Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said the six 'enjoining hands' symbol of his new political party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' represents six southern states. (Photo: ANI)
 Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said the six 'enjoining hands' symbol of his new political party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' represents six southern states. (Photo: ANI)

Madurai: Actor-turned-politician Kamal Haasan on Wednesday said the six 'enjoining hands' symbol of his new political party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam' represents six southern states.

While speaking at the launch of the party, for which Haasan has "picked ideologies from everyone", the politician said he had kept his party's name 'Maiam' (Centre) because he did not belong to either Left or Right.

 

The six southern states Haasan was talking about are Andhra Pradesh, Telangana, Karnataka, Kerala, Tamil Nadu and one Union Territory Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

"People ask me what is Maiam, and if I am a Left or a Right. This is why I have kept my party's name 'Maiam', which means centre. The six hands in my party symbol represent six states and the star in the middle represents people," Haasan said.

Also Read: Neither left nor right: Kamal Haasan launches party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam'

He said his party would work on providing quality education to all and diminishing caste and religion difference in the society.

"We will work on many issues including these. We will set an example; fight corruption together. People have unfortunately sold their votes for merely Rs 6,000. People ask me if I will give them money. My answer is no, I will not. If you accept money, you cannot ask your representative for anything," he said.

Haasan said all these years he was in people's heart and now he wants to be a part of their residence, "I am the lamp in your house, which does not flicker in winds of corruption."

When asked who his inspiration is -- Bhim Rao Ambedkar, Mahatma Gandhi or Periyar EV Ramasamy, the former actor said he liked and was inspired from all, including Arvind Kejriwal, N Chandrababu Naidu, Pinarayi Vijayan, and Barack Obama.

Haasan said he wanted to start his party silently and move slowly towards campaigning.

"There is no starvation for money, but for good-hearted people."

On the Supreme Court's verdict on the Cauvery dispute, Haasan said Tamil Nadu could get water if there was good dialogue with Karnataka. "I can even get blood (donated blood, not violence)."

He said his two daughters - Shruti Haasan and Akshara Haasan, who were present at the launch event, were free to decide whether to join him in this new journey or not.

Tags: kamal haasan political party, makkal needhi maiam, kamal haasan party flag
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Madurai


Related Stories

Neither left nor right: Kamal Haasan launches party 'Makkal Needhi Maiam'


ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Visakhapatnam – Beat the Budget with Air Asia

Soar into the land beyond dreams with AirAsia
 

No more 'Netflix-and-chill': Watching too much TV ups risk of deadly blood clots

Watching TV itself isn’t likely bad, but we tend to snack and sit still for prolonged periods while watching. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Doctors remove chopstick lodged in Chinese toddler's brain after he fell on it

They opened the skull from the back of the boy’s head and found the tip (Photo: YouTube)
 

Doctors in Mumbai remove biggest brain tumour weighing 1.9 kg

The tumour had in the brain on both sides of the midline through the skull (Photo: YouTube)
 

God brought them: In Mexico’s bloody drug war, priests obliged to bless narcos

In all, 21 priests have been murdered in Mexico since President Enrique Pena Nieto took office in 2012, according to Church statistics. (Photo: AFP)
 

Unwashed new clothes could give you lice, experts reveal

Unwashed new clothes could give you lice. (Photo: Pexels)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

IAF officer Avani Chaturvedi becomes first Indian woman to fly fighter jet solo

IAF officer Avani Chaturvedi undertook the sortie from IAF's Jamnagar base on Monday. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

Vacated govt bungalow as Nitish released ghosts in it, says Tej Pratap Yadav

Six months after stepping down from the post of Bihar health minister, Tej Pratap Yadav vacated the government bungalow last week saying that Bihar CM and his deputy has released ghosts in it. (Photo: PTI)

Khalistani terrorist ‘guest’ at Justin Trudeau’s Mumbai event, sparks row

Jaspal Atwal, a convicted Khalistani terrorist, who was active in the banned International Sikh Youth Federation, posed with Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau's wife Sophie Trudeau at an event in Mumbai on February 20. (Photo: ANI | Twitter)

India ‘deeply dismayed’ as Maldives ignores advice on emergency

Maldives President Abdulla Yameen on Tuesday extended a draconian state of emergency by another month, bolstering his grip on power in the troubled Indian Ocean island nation. (Photo: AFP)

PNB case: Nirav Modi aide Vipul Ambani aware of fraud LoUs, says CBI

Special CBI court remanded all the six arrested, including Vipul Ambani, President (Finance) of Nirav Modi’s Firestar Group of Companies, to CBI custody till March 5. (Photo: Rajesh Jadhav)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham