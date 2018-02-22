Hyderabad High Court imposes Rs 1 lakh fine on errant builder

Hyderabad: Punishing an errant builder with Rs 1 lakh fine, the Hyderabad High Court has directed the Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation to spend the fine amount to develop the greenery in the Gachibowli area.

Justice P. Naveen Rao while dealing with a contempt case by the GHMC seeking to punish Syed Mohiuddin Ali Khan a builder of the city for flouting the orders granted by a single judge in his petition deliberately, imposed the fine.

The counsel appearing for the GHMC submitted that earlier Ali Khan moved the High Court alleging that the civic authorities have threatening him to demolish his structure in Gachibowli during the pendency of the petitioner's application and plan with the Corporation.

A single judge granted interim direction to the authorities not to take coercive steps. The counsel said that the petitioner had misled the court and completed the construction by flouting the orders of the judge. He contended that such daring should not go unpunished and that similar builders must learn from the said example found favour with the court.

While imposing the fine on the builder, the judge said that it is left it open to the GHMC to proceed with action for demolition of the structures in accordance with law.