Telangana: MLC polls on March 17, MIM may get only 1 seat

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Feb 22, 2017, 12:29 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 12:29 am IST
In TS, Syed Altaf Hyder Razvi , M. Rangareddy and Gangadhar Goud Vullolla are set to retire on March 29.
K. Chandrasekhar Rao
 K. Chandrasekhar Rao

Hyderabad: The Election Commission on Tuesday announced the poll schedule for 10 MLC seats in TS and AP from the MLAs’ quota. In TS, Syed Altaf Hyder Razvi (MIM), M. Rangareddy (Congress) and Gangadhar Goud Vullolla (TD elected and in TRS now) are set to retire on March 29.

Among these, Mr Gangadhar who was elected on a TD ticket had switched over to the TRS two years ago. TRS sources indicated he will be renominated by the party. With regard to other two seats, Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao has not dropped any hints if he plans to leave one seat each from MLAs’ and Hyderabad Local Bodies constituency for the MIM.

However, a senior TRS functionary told DC that Mr Rao may leave only one seat for the MIM. “Everything depends on how MIM chief Asaduddin Owaisi discusses the issue with the CM,” he said. In AP, seven MLCs will be retiring by March 29.

As per the present position of various parties in the AP Assembly, the TD-BJP combine, which has seen its ranks bolstered with the defection of over 20 YSRC MLAs, will be able to win at least five seats.

TD general-secretary Nara Lokesh is all set to enter the Upper House in this election, party sources said. Mr Lokesh, along with his family members, including the CM, is now a registered voter from Velagapudi of Amaravati capital region.

Tags: nara lokesh, election commission
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

