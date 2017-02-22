Telangana govt doing all it can to crush rally: TJAC chief

Hyderabad: TJAC chairman Prof. M. Kodandaram on Tuesday flayed the state government and police for doing all they could to suppress “unemployment rally” seeking jobs for the unemployed youth.

Taking exception to government’s arguments in court that terrorists and anti-social elements will join the protest and create unrest, Prof. Kodandaram said: “It’s unfortunate that Telangana protagonists are being referred to as terrorists. We wanted to hold a rally in a democratic way. However, the government seems to have forgotten who it is targeting. This is reminiscent of Telangana statehood struggle in the undivided state.”

The TJAC chairman was highly critical of the government for doubting their activities. “In a way the Telangana statehood struggle has been insulted. They are pointing to cases against me filed during the movement and questioning my intentions,” he said.

Despite the police not giving permission, Prof. Kodandaram said that they will go on with their programme. Earlier in the day, there was talk that JAC would shift its programme to other venues like Osmania University, but later it decided to stick to its original plan.

Being threatened by cops, say TJAC leaders

TJAC leaders of the old Adilabad district on Tuesday said that they have received threatening calls from local police saying that they would not be allowed to reach Hyderabad to participate in the “unemployment rally”.

The JAC leaders alleged that the police was trying to stop the unemployed youths and JAC leaders from reaching Hyderabad. Police took unemployed youth and JAC leaders on their way to Hyderabad into custody at Bellampalli.

Meanwhile, Adilabad SP M. Srinivas said that they would take action against anyone going to Hyderabad to participate in the rally as there was no police permission for the rally.