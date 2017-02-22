Sasikala will get life term if probe takes place into Amma's death: Stalin

Chennai: In an indirect attack at All India Anna Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (AIADMK) leader V.K. Sasikala, Dravida Munnetra Kazhagam (DMK) working president M.K Stalin on Wednesday said if proper probe takes place in late J. Jayalalithaa's death case, then the former, who is serving a four-year jail term in connection with a 19-year old disproportionate assets case, will have to surrender to law.

"If proper probe takes place into J. Jayalalithaa's death, the person, who is in jail for four years now, will be awarded lifetime imprisonment," Stalin told media here.

Stalin, who with his party workers staged a hunger strike against Chief Minister Edapaddi K. Palanisamy's trust vote, said, "The hunger protest, which we are undertaking today, is not for us but against 'benami' rule established in Tamil Nadu."

Stalin, who led the state-wide strike, had earlier announced that his party will launch the strike in wake of ruckus that took place in Tamil Nadu Assembly during the floor test on February 18.

Earlier in the day, the Madras High Court adjourned DMK's plea seeking to declare Palanisamy's trust vote null and void and also sought video evidence of the proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly.

The High Court's decision comes in the backdrop of two separate pleas filed by DMK and advocate K. Balu, representing Advocates' Forum for Social Justice.

Earlier, the DMK moved a no-confidence motion against the Assembly Speaker, with Stalin accusing the Speaker of deliberately harping on his community to malign the party.