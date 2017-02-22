Provide video evidence of ruckus in TN Assembly: Madras HC to DMK

Chennai: The Madras High Court on Wednesday asked for video evidence of the proceedings in the Tamil Nadu Assembly during Chief Minister Edappadi Palanisamy’s trust vote.

The High Court also adjourned until Monday a hearing into the DMK plea seeking to declare the trust vote in the state Assembly null and void.

The DMK, led by its working president MK Stalin, had filed a plea in the High Court alleging that the party’s MLAs were manhandled in the Assembly, and the trust vote should be declared void because it was not held by secret ballot.

Alleging that the TN state Assembly Speaker P Dhanapal and Secretary attempted to tamper with the records of the proceedings, the senior counsel appearing for M.K. Stalin urged the Madras HC on Tuesday to take up early hearing of his petition challenging the decision of the Speaker on the confidence motion moved by Palanisamy.

He requested the bench to take up the case early as the petitioner has specific information about the attempts being made to tamper with the assembly records of February 18.

In his petition, Stalin also sought a direction to the Assembly Speaker to conduct a fresh floor test on the confidence motion moved by Edappadi K. Palanisamy by holding secret ballot to each of the MLAs of the respective legislature parties, who shall be present in the assembly, without evicting any of them, under the observation of a monitoring committee consisting of the secretary to Governor, chief secretary and an official from Election Commission of India.

Also, Advocates' Forum for Social Justice, represented by its president K. Balu, filed a petition to declare as illegal, the decision taken by the TN state Assembly Speaker on February 18 on the floor of the assembly on the confidence motion moved by Chief Minister Edappadi Palaniswamy.