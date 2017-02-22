Nation, Current Affairs

Hyderabad: 6 workers killed as air cooler unit catches fire, owner held

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 22, 2017, 10:02 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 10:10 am IST
Police suspect the workers had bolted the door of the unit from inside, which could have hampered their exit.
Four of the deceased were identified as Irphan, Saddam, Sharukh and Ayub Khan. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
Hyderabad: Six people were killed when a fire broke out in an air cooler manufacturing unit at Attapur in Hyderabad on Wednesday.

According to reports, the incident happened at around 5 am when the workers, belonging to Odisha, were sleeping in the shed of ‘A1 Air-Coolers’, a small scale unit made of iron-sheets.

Preliminary investigations revealed that the fire was caused by a short circuit in the air cooler, a police officer said.

The fire engulfed the entire area before the sleeping workers realized it.

Police suspect the workers had bolted the door from inside, which could have hampered their exit. The neighbours immediately alerted the police who called four fire tenders to bring the fire under control, said the reports.

Four of the deceased were identified as Irphan, Saddam, Sharukh and Ayub Khan, added the reports.

The Greater Hyderabad Municipal Corporation (GHMC) authorities are clearing the debris to search for more bodies under the rubble. The exact number of workers in the unit is not known so far.

The owner of the air cooler manufacturing unit, Pramod Kumar, is in custody and an investigation is on, police said.

Tags: attapur fire, hyderabad fire, air cooler unit fire, ghmc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

