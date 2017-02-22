'Children Bank of India', say Rs 2000 notes dispensed by SBI ATM in Delhi

The fake Rs 2000 notes dispensed by an ATM in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in New Delhi dispensed fake Rs 2000 notes, but with some utterly ridiculous errors.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the matter came to light after a customer withdrew these notes from an SBI ATM in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. After noticing the errors, he took the issue to the police.

A customer care executive at a call centre, who has been identified as Rohit, withdrew Rs 8000 on February 6. On examining them, he noticed several unusual features.

Firstly, the rupee sign on all four notes was missing. There was no RBI Governor’s signature. Moreover, instead of ‘Bharatiya Reserve Bank’, ‘Bharatiya Manorajan Bank’ was written on the notes.

But to make matters worse, in place of 'Reserve Bank of India - Guaranteed by the Central Government', the notes dispensed by the ATM read — ‘Children Bank of India’ and ‘Guaranteed by the Children’s Government’.

There were more ludicrous errors which suggested a prank. A strip with leaf markings​ on the left side was replaced with a ‘Churan Lable’. The notes had the serial number 000000, and the RBI seal was replaced by a ‘PK’ logo.

Further, the notes said, “I promise to pay the barer two thousand coupens (sic) instead of - I promise to pay the bearer the sum of two thousand rupees”.

On receiving the complaint, a constable accompanied the complainant to the ATM, and withdrew a Rs 2000 note himself. That too, turned out to be fake, said the report.

Police said they are yet to identify the people responsible for the forgery, said the report.

A case of manufacturing documents resembling currency notes, using forged or counterfeit notes and of cheating has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station under IPC sections 489-b, 489-e and 420.