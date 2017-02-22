Nation, Current Affairs

'Children Bank of India', say Rs 2000 notes dispensed by SBI ATM in Delhi

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Feb 22, 2017, 2:27 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 2:34 pm IST
The fake notes had several ridiculous errors, including a 'PK logo' instead of the RBI seal, and a 'Churan Lable'.
The fake Rs 2000 notes dispensed by an ATM in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. (Photo: Twitter)
 The fake Rs 2000 notes dispensed by an ATM in Delhi's Sangam Vihar. (Photo: Twitter)

New Delhi: In a bizarre incident, a State Bank of India (SBI) ATM in New Delhi dispensed fake Rs 2000 notes, but with some utterly ridiculous errors.

According to a report in Hindustan Times, the matter came to light after a customer withdrew these notes from an SBI ATM in Delhi’s Sangam Vihar. After noticing the errors, he took the issue to the police.

A customer care executive at a call centre, who has been identified as Rohit, withdrew Rs 8000 on February 6. On examining them, he noticed several unusual features. 

Firstly, the rupee sign on all four notes was missing. There was no RBI Governor’s signature. Moreover, instead of ‘Bharatiya Reserve Bank’, ‘Bharatiya Manorajan Bank’ was written on the notes.

But to make matters worse, in place of 'Reserve Bank of India - Guaranteed by the Central Government', the notes dispensed by the ATM read — ‘Children Bank of India’ and ‘Guaranteed by the Children’s Government’.

There were more ludicrous errors which suggested a prank. A strip with leaf markings​ on the left side was replaced with a ‘Churan Lable’. The notes had the serial number 000000, and the RBI seal was replaced by a ‘PK’ logo.

Further, the notes said, “I promise to pay the barer two thousand coupens (sic) instead of - I promise to pay the bearer the sum of two thousand rupees”.

On receiving the complaint, a constable accompanied the complainant to the ATM, and withdrew a Rs 2000 note himself. That too, turned out to be fake, said the report.

Police said they are yet to identify the people responsible for the forgery, said the report.

A case of manufacturing documents resembling currency notes, using forged or counterfeit notes and of cheating has been registered at Sangam Vihar police station under IPC sections 489-b, 489-e and 420.

Tags: state bank of india (sbi), sangam vihar atm, fake rs 2000 notes, children's bank of india
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Sports Gallery

The Indian Premier League (IPL) 2017 player’s auction took place on Monday, in Bengaluru. A total of Rs 91.5 crore was spent by 8 franchises to buy 66 players, including 27 overseas players. Ben Stokes was the most expensive player at the auction, while Karn Sharma was the most expensive Indian. (Photo: BCCI)

IPL 2017 auction: Top 10 most expensive players
Virat Kohli-led Indian cricket team extended their unbeaten run in Test cricket to 19 games and clinched their sixth consecutive Test series win after securing a 208-run win over Bangladesh in the one-off Test in Hyderabad. Here are some of the top performers fro the Test. (Photo: BCCI)

Top performers from India versus Bangladesh Test in Hyderabad
Yuvraj Singh famously survived cancer six years back, to make a successful return to the playing field. His prolonged career in cricket continues to give a lot of hope to cancer patients. (Photo: PTI)

World Cancer Day: 5 athletes who beat cancer to return to the sporting arena
Roger Federer holds aloft the Australian Open trophy.

In pics: The best of Australian Open 2017
Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 becomes Akshay Kumar's 4th consecutive 100-crore film

A still from the film.
 

Okay to be attracted to members of same sex, says Health Ministry

Image for representational purpose only
 

Watch: Umar Akmal hits back at journalist after comparisons with Virat Kohli

Umar Akmal hit back on being compared with Virat Kohli, saying that the comparison is unfair, as they play in different positions on the batting order. (Photo: BCCI/ Twitter)
 

Pizza Hut offers free pizzas to ISRO employees

(Representational image)
 

Suspect in Malayalam actress molestation case detained from actor-director's flat

Four people from the actress’ latest film unit have been reportedly under the Police’s scanner.
 

UP polls: When namesakes haunted 'Netaji' on home turf

Samajwadi Party veteran Mulayam Singh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Frame guidelines to rehabilitate persons cured of mental illness: SC to Centre

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

Broke down after reading Rohith Vemula's suicide letter: BJP MP Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)

Hyderabad: 6 workers killed as air cooler unit catches fire, owner held

The victims were identified as migrant workers from Odisha, Bihar and Chhattisgarh, who had been working as labourers in the unit. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

TN trust vote: DMK leaders, led by Stalin, go on statewide hunger strike

DMK begins its hunger strike protest in Trichy over ruckus that took place in Tamil Nadu Assembly. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

PMO upset over 'poor performance' of Rail Min, shoots off angry letter

2016 was the worst year for Railways in India in terms of accidents. Most of the accidents took place due to rail fracture on heavily congested routes. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham