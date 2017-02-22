Nation, Current Affairs

Can't declare Pak a terror state, have to maintain diplomatic ties: govt

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2017, 8:23 am IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 8:44 am IST
The government will oppose a Private Members' Bill introduced in the RS seeking to declare Pakistan a terror state.
While moving the Bill on February 3, Chandrasekhar had stated that for decades, India and other countries in the region have been victims of terror attacks from organizations and individuals based in and with the support of elements in Pakistan. (Photo: Representational Image/ AFP)
 While moving the Bill on February 3, Chandrasekhar had stated that for decades, India and other countries in the region have been victims of terror attacks from organizations and individuals based in and with the support of elements in Pakistan. (Photo: Representational Image/ AFP)

New Delhi: A Private Member's Bill, which seeks to declare Pakistan a country sponsoring terrorism, will be opposed by the government in Parliament.

'The Declaration of Countries as Sponsor of Terrorism Bill, 2016', moved by Independent member Rajeev Chandrasekhar in Rajya Sabha, "seeks to call out states like Pakistan that continue to associate, promote, patronise and sponsor terrorism against our nation" and provides for snapping all economic and trade relations with that country.

"India can't declare any country a 'Terror State' as it has to maintain diplomatic relations with all countries. Besides, in principle it is very rare that government supports any Private Member's Bill," a Home Ministry official said.

The Home Ministry has conveyed to the Rajya Sabha Secretariat about its opposition to the Bill, saying such a move may "jeopardise" international relations.

While moving the Bill on February 3, Chandrasekhar had stated that for decades, India and other countries in the region have been victims of terror attacks from organizations and individuals based in and with the support of elements in Pakistan.

"Yet for decades we have remained engaged with Pakistan in an attempt to draw it into the mainstream. This Bill is to finally put into motion the process of calling terror sponsors to account," Chandrasekhar said.

He also quoted data to say that from 1998 to 29, January 2017 14,741 civilians have been killed in terror attacks in this country, 6,274 security force personnel lost their lives and we have 23,146 terrorists.

He also referred to the terror attack on Parliament, the Indian 'temple of democracy', on December 13, 2001, to press his point.

Stating that "Pakistan's history and track record of fostering terrorism and terrorists is long and indeed distinguishable and incontrovertible," he added, "It is time that we stop running to other countries to declare Pakistan a terror state and stood up and did this job ourselves."

Asserting that the world is getting tired and has lost patience with "rogue nations", he said as the global opinion consolidates around the conduct of some countries like Pakistan, the focus will naturally come on what India and the Indian Parliament's approach to that threat is. Chandrasekhar said the Bill can apply in the future also to other countries that directly or indirectly aid terror attacks against India

Tags: private members' bill, rajeev chandrashekhar, pakistan, terror state, home ministry
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi

Related Stories

Pakistan Prime Minister Muhammad Nawaz Sharif. (Photo: AP)

Hope bill to designate Pak a terror state would be treated seriously: India

The bill has been moved by Ted Poe and Dana Rohrabacher, who is a member of the influential Congressional Committee on Terrorism.
22 Sep 2016 9:11 PM

Entertainment Gallery

Paparazzi captured Bollywood stars at various events and locations on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Alia, Varun, Sidharth, Parineeti, Shruti, other stars grab attention
With his film 'Aa Gaya Hero' gearing up for release, Govinda was seen on the reality show 'Indian Idol' on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Govinda showcases his trademark dance moves on Indian Idol
The leads of 'Rangoon' promoted the film in Delhi on Monday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

After Mumbai, Saif, Shahid, Kangana promote Rangoon in Delhi
Mira Rajput threw a lavish birthday bash on Sunday for her husband Shahid Kapoor, who celebrates his birthday on February 25. (Photo : Viral Bhayani)

Mira gets B-Town stars for hubby Shahid's birthday bash
Varun Dhawan and Alia Bhatt promoted their film 'Badrinath Ki Dulhania' on Kapil Sharma's comedy show on Sunday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Varun and Alia get involved in crazy acts on Kapil Sharma's comedy show
Bollywood stars were spotted by photographers at various locations on Saturday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

SRK, Kangana, Shahid, Big B, Sidharth make stylish appearances
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

IPL 2017: Ben Stokes, Chris Woakes to play 14 IPL games

Ben Stokes was bought for Rs 14.5 crore by Rising Pune Supergiants. (Photo: AFP)
 

Roger Federer commits to keep playing in Basel till 2019

Roger Federer will be 38 by the time he plays in the 2019 edition of the Swiss Indoors. (Photo: Roger Federer/Twitter)
 

Fast, brain-controlled typing achieved

Stanford's Jaimie Henderson and Krishna Shenoy are part of a consortium working on an investigational brain-to-computer hookup. (Image: Stanford News)
 

Adolf Hitler’s personal telephone gets sold for $243,000

Originally a black Bakelite phone, later painted crimson and engraved with Hitler's name, the relic was found in the Nazi leader's Berlin bunker in 1945 following the regime's defeat. Photo Credit: Alexander Historical Auctions
 

Kamaal Rashid Khan calls Swara Bhaskar’s film a 'disaster', her reply is epic

Swara Bhaskar and Kamaal Rashid Khan.
 

Watch: After first public appearance, Sonam shares first video with rumoured beau

Screengrabs from the video posted on Instagram.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Woman from Kerala stabbed in Kuwait, MEA seeks report

Gopika Shajikumar is currently undergoing treatment at the Farwaniya hospital in Kuwait city. (Photo: Representational Image)

Trump a businessman, wants to strike deals with India: US delegation

US President Donald Trump (Photo: AP)

Andhra doctor abducted by ISIS in Libya rescued: Sushma Swaraj

External Affairs Minister Sushma Swaraj. (Photo: File)

Don’t malign KCR, minister tells Congress

Telangana Chief Minister K. Chandrasekhar Rao

VMC bows to traders’ pressure, lowers rent

Mayor Koneru Sridhar takes a break from the Council proceedings by attending a phone call in Vijayawada on Tuesday. — deccan chronicle
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham