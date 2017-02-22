Nation, Current Affairs

‘Burden of proof not on us’: India slams China for blocking UN ban on Azhar

PTI
Published Feb 22, 2017, 7:03 pm IST
Updated Feb 22, 2017, 7:37 pm IST
UN has already listed Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), which is headed by Azhar, as a terror organisation.
Foreign Secretary, S Jaishankar holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing ahead of the Strategic Dialogue. (Photo: PTI)
 Foreign Secretary, S Jaishankar holding talks with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi in Beijing ahead of the Strategic Dialogue. (Photo: PTI)

Beijing: India on Wednesday hit out at China for demanding "solid evidence" for getting JeM chief Masood Azhar banned by the UN.

Reacting to China's demand for 'solid proof' on Masood Azhar, foreign secretary S Jaishankar said the extent of Masood Azhar's actions were "well- documented" and the "burden of proof" was not on India.

Jaishankar on Wednesday held extensive interactions with top Chinese officials at the upgraded strategic dialogue co-chaired by him in Beijing.

Briefing the media later, Jaishankar said the talks were "useful" in conveying India's concerns and priorities on key issues.

"On the issue of 1267 Committee's sanctions on Masood Azhar, we again explained the rationale for that application and pointed out that this was really pursued by other countries, not by India alone," Jaishankar said, referring to the US' application backed by the UK and France this year to designate Azhar as a global terrorist.

On the Chinese foreign ministry calling for "solid evidence" to get Azhar banned, Jaishankar said, "In the case of Azhar, Jaish itself is proscribed under 1267. So the proof is in (the) 1267 Committee action. In this case what he has done, extent of his actions are well-documented."

"Also the proposal in question this time is not moved by us. It is not that the burden of proof is on India to convince. The sponsors seem to be very well convinced, otherwise they would not have taken the initiative to move the proposal," he said.

About China saying that there is no consensus on the issue, the foreign secretary said, "There is no consensus because China has not joined it".

Since the 1267 Committee proceedings are not public, he said, "Our understanding is that there is overwhelming support in the 1267 (Committee). This (is) what we are told".

"Other countries should be asked. The 1267 Committee is not for public. Our understanding (is that) there is overwhelming support in the 1267 (Committee). This (is) what we are told," Jaishankar said.

"On the NSG issue, Chinese side underlined that they are open to India's application for membership. They have their view of procedures and processes. These were different from where we are at the moment and most of the group is at the moment," he said, referring to the wide support India's application enjoyed in the 48-member elite grouping which controls global nuclear commerce.

"I would say, overall, I felt my visit was certainly useful in conveying to the Chinese side our concerns and priorities and gaining from them an appreciation and their understanding of the world situation and in what manner we could work together," he said.

Besides holding talks with China's top diplomat Yang Jiechi on Tuesday, Jaishankar met Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi this morning before co-chairing the strategic dialogue with Executive Vice Foreign Minister Zhang Yesui.

This is the first time China has fielded an executive Vice Minister who is also the head of the Foreign Ministry unit of the ruling Chinese Communist Party.

Highlighting the issues of concerns for India, Jaishankar said both the NSG and Azhar issues have been discussed.

UN has already listed Jaish-e-Muhammad (JeM), which is headed by Azhar, as a terror organisation.

China put a technical hold twice last year when India moved the application after the Pathankot terrorist attack.

Beijing again repeated its action this year when the US moved the application+ .

Pointing to the wider support for getting Azhar banned, Jaishankar said, "the fact that other countries were pressing for this application showed that there was broad intentional support for this and concern about Masood Azhar's activities".

Tags: masood azhar, indo china ties, jaishankar

Related Stories

India wants UN ban on Masood Azhar.

Reports of China blocking ban on Azhar misleading: Envoy

The Chinese envoy said his country was ‘strongly opposed’ to all types of terrorism.
22 Feb 2017 7:06 PM
Foreign Secretary, S. Jaishankar with Chinese Foreign Minister Wang Yi before a meeting in Beijing on Wednesday. (Photo: PTI)

China open to India joining NSG, says Foreign Secretary Jaishankar

China has repeatedly blocked India's MSG membership bid until now despite support from the majority of NSG members.
22 Feb 2017 7:35 PM
Masood Azhar

India issues demarche to China on Masood Azhar issue

The matter was taken up by the ministry of external affairs with the Chinese ambassador in New Delhi.
10 Feb 2017 7:00 AM

Lifestyle Gallery

Prankster Obvious Plant stealthily made funny identication cards to encourage people to adopt cats at the Sante D'Or Animal Rescue. (Photo: Facebook/ObviousPlant)

Prankster gives witty intros to cats up for adoption
Sleep Paralysis is a condition where people find it unable to move and react to terrifying nightmares (Photo: Instagram)

Man with sleep paralysis documents dreams in dark photo series
Maslenitsa is also known as Pancake Week and is a traditional Russian holiday marking the end of winter that dates back to pagan times (Photo: AP)

Centuries old tradition of Pancake Week marks end of winter in Russia
Trump gets Photoshop treatment once again as Redditors decided to image Tiny Trump in hillarious settings (Photo: Reddit)

This new Photoshop trend about 'Tiny Trumps' will crack you up
The Pacific Ridley sea turtles come annually to lay over 110 eggs each at the Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar. (Photo: AFP)

Olive Ridley turtles nest at Rushikulya beach in Bhubaneshwar
The Dubai Street Art initiative is a government-funded project to revive some colour in the city. (Photo: AFP/Youtube)

Street art adds life and colour to walls in Dubai
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Swedish councillor calls for 'sex breaks' at work for better relationships

He said there are studies that show sex is healthy (Photo: YouTube)
 

Man's inspiring Facebook post on his ex-wife's birthday goes viral

He asked readers to raise strong women and good men (Photo: Facebook)
 

There's more to the video of man kneading dough with his feet at an eatery

The cashier at the eatery said the man was washing clothes (Photo: Twitter)
 

Watch: Rajkummar is all set to sweep 2017 awards with Vikramaditya's Trapped

Screengrabs from the video.
 

Box-office: Jolly LLB 2 becomes Akshay Kumar's 4th consecutive 100-crore film

A still from the film.
 

Okay to be attracted to members of same sex, says Health Ministry

Image for representational purpose only
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Agusta Westland case: Delhi HC adjourns CBI's plea challenging Tyagi's bail

Former air chief, SP Tyagi. (Photo: PTI)

No post-poll alliance in UP, BJP will get full majority: Amit Shah

BJP president Amit Shah (Photo: PTI)

Clashes at Delhi's Ramjas College over invitation to JNU student Umar Khalid

Members of the Delhi University Students Union (DUSU) and ABVP staged a protest. (Photo: Twitter)

Frame guidelines to rehabilitate persons cured of mental illness: SC to Centre

Supreme Court of India (Photo: AP)

Broke down after reading Rohith Vemula's suicide letter: BJP MP Varun Gandhi

BJP MP Varun Gandhi. (Photo: PTI)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham