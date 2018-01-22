search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

No populist budget this time, says Narendra Modi

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2018, 6:25 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2018, 6:25 am IST
Modi stoutly defended his economic policies, saying demonetisation was 'a very big success story'.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi

New Delhi: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Sunday indicated that the upcoming Budget will not be a populist one and said it’s a myth that the common man expects “freebies and sops” from the government.

In a TV interview on Sunday, he also pledged that his government will stay on the course of the reforms agenda that has pulled out India from being among the “fragile five” economies of the world to being a 'bright spot'.

 

Mr Modi stoutly defended his economic policies, saying demonetisation was “a very big success story” and that he was open to changes in the new Goods and Services Tax (GST) to plug loopholes and make it a more efficient “one-nation-one- tax” system.     

Tags: prime minister narendra modi
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Indian teen abandoned by family over facial tumour undergoes surgery to remove it

Teenager in Indian has large facial tumour removed. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Here's why you can't fight your carb craving

New study reveals why you cannot say no to carbs sometimes. (Photo: Pexels)
 

Helicopter pilots become first active-duty same-sex couple to marry

The captains, who are now stationed together at Fort Bliss in Texas, were married in front of 150 family members and friends, 34 of whom were military officers. (Facebook Screengrab/ Vincent Franchino)
 

South Africa vs India 3rd Test: Ajinkya Rahane set for Johannesburg comeback

Sunday's practice session at the Wanderers was any indication, there is a possibility of Ajinkya Rahane being drafted back into the playing XI for the inconsequential third Test starting here on Wednesday. (Photo: BCCI)
 

Steve Smith rubbishes ball-tampering claims as Australia lose ODI series vs England

"It was all spit. People said something about lip balm. If you look at my lips they are pretty dry. I certainly didn't have any of that on," said Steve Smith. (Photo: AP)
 

L'Oreal Paris latest ad stars Hijab-wearing model

The advertisement had a diverse cast of women with different hairstyles, donned in neutral colours with soothing block backgrounds. (Instagram Screengrab/ Amenaoffoicial)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hyderabad: Deputy mayor's car flouts rules

Fancy designation on the car

Students must inspire next gen: Salman Khurshid

Former Union Minister Salman Khurshid inaugurating the graduation ceremony at Bishop Cotton Boys’ School on Sunday. (Photo:DC)

Ek Tha Namma Tygr: Jayanagar rto puts brakes on app

Picture for representation

Bengaluru: At HSR footpath, debris trips pedestrians

The debris dumped by civic agencies under the flyover at ORR has created a miserable situation for pedestrians. (Photo:DC)

Telangana state government has no data on kharif, rabi farming

The Telangana state government’s ambitious Rs 8,000 per acre, per year, financial assistance for farmers from May this year may come with a rider.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham