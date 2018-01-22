search on deccanchronicle.com
Pakistan not mending ways, ready to cross the border: Rajnath Singh

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AMITA VERMA
Published Jan 22, 2018, 12:53 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2018, 1:17 am IST
The home minister said while India wanted to keep friendly relations with all its neighbours, Pakistan was not “mending its ways”.
Lucknow: Union home minister Rajnath Singh said here on Sunday that India would not hesitate to cross the border and attack the enemy if the need arose.

Speaking at a public meeting here, Mr Singh said: “Some time ago, Pakistan attacked and martyred 17 of our jawans. Prime Minister Narendra Modi consulted all of us on this serious issue and then the Indian Army entered the Pakistani area and killed the militants.”

 

He said India’s image in the world had now become “that of a strong nation, and the world was now aware that we can attack our enemies not only on our soil, but also in their territory” if they continue to target our jawans.

The home minister said while India wanted to keep friendly relations with all its neighbours, Pakistan was not “mending its ways”. He said under the leadership of PM Narendra Modi, the Indian economy was moving ahead at a fast pace and the country was emerging stronger. “Even global economists and experts accept this," he said.

The home minister’s statement comes a week after Indian soldiers carried out a retaliatory action against Pakistan, killing seven of its soldiers and injuring four others along the LoC in J&K’s Poonch district.

