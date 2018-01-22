search on deccanchronicle.com
Nation, Current Affairs

AAP MLAs withdraw plea from Delhi HC seeking stay on disqualification

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 22, 2018, 5:32 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2018, 6:05 pm IST
Their counsel told the court that an appeal will be filed after examining President's order disqualifying 20 MLAs.
AAP MLAs' counsel told Delhi HC that their plea has become infructuous as President has accepted EC recommendation and notification disqualifying them has been issued. (Photo: PTI/File)
 AAP MLAs' counsel told Delhi HC that their plea has become infructuous as President has accepted EC recommendation and notification disqualifying them has been issued. (Photo: PTI/File)

New Delhi: The 20 disqualified Aam Aadmi Party (AAP) MLAs on Monday withdrew their plea from the Delhi High Court seeking a stay on the Election Commission's recommendation for their disqualification in the office of profit case, saying they would file a fresh plea after examining the notification issued.

Justice Rekha Palli allowed the MLAs to withdraw their plea and termed it "dismissed as withdrawn".

 

Advocate Manish Vashisht, appearing for one of the AAP MLAs, told the court that since President Ram Nath Kovind has accepted EC recommendation and issued a notification disqualifying them as legislators on January 20, their plea has become infructuous.

The Delhi High Court had on January 19 refused to pass any interim order of protection to AAP MLAs, whose names have been recommended for disqualification as legislators by the EC for holding office of profit.

In its opinion sent to the President, the EC had said that by being parliamentary secretaries, they held office of profit and were liable to be disqualified as MLAs of the Delhi Assembly.

The petition before the EC was filed by Prashant Patel against 21 MLAs who were appointed as parliamentary secretaries by the AAP government in Delhi.

The proceedings against Jarnail Singh were dropped after he resigned as the Rajouri Garden MLA to contest the Punjab Assembly polls.

The 20 MLAs include, Adarsh Shastri (Dwarka), Alka Lamba (Chandni Chowk), Anil Bajpai (Gandhi Nagar), Avtar Singh (Kalkaji), Kailash Gahlot (Najafgarh) -- who is also a minister -- Madan Lal (Kasturba Nagar), Manoj Kumar (Kondli), Naresh Yadav (Mehrauli), Nitin Tyagi (Laxmi Nagar), Praveen Kumar (Jangpura).

Others are: Rajesh Gupta (Wazirpur),  Rajesh Rishi Janakpuri), Sanjeev Jha (Burari), Sarita Singh (Rohtas Nagar), Som Dutt (Sadar Bazar), Sharad Kumar (Narela), Shiv Charan Goel (Moti Nagar), Sukhbir Singh (Mundka), Vijendar Garg (Rajinder Nagar) and Jarnail Singh (Tilak Nagar).

In their pleas, they had sought a stay on the proceedings before the EC as well as any communication to the President by the poll panel.

They had contended that no hearing on the merits of the case had taken place before the EC, nor any opportunity granted to the petitioners before the poll panel. They also claimed that no evidence was led by complainant Prashant Patel.

(With inputs from PTI)

Tags: aap mla, delhi high court, office of profit
Location: India, Delhi, New Delhi




ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Here's what NOT to do on a first date

The answers will truly make you feel lucky for not having experienced such tragedies. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

Another royal wedding! Princess Eugenie to get married this year as well

Brooksbank is the son of an accountant, and was educated at £10,000-a-term Stowe school in Buckinghamshire. (Photo: AP)
 

IPL auction 2018: Complete list of players franchises can retain via RTM

Franchisees that have retained three players before the auction can use a maximum of two RTM cards while franchisees that have retained less than three players, can exercise their full quota for RTMs.(Photo: BCCI)
 

Terrible cough breaks woman's rib

Woman coughs so hard she breaks her rib. (Photo: Pixabay)
 

IPL 2018 players auction: What’s RTM, how much money teams have and more; explained

578 cricketers are in with a chance to make moolah at the Indian Premier League (IPL) 2018 players’ auction in Bengaluru on January 27 and 28. (Photo: BCCI)
 

IPL 2018: Here’s the complete list of 24 England cricketers in players’ auction

Jos Buttler (left), Joe Root (centre) and Ben Stokes (right) will look to land bumper deal in the auction. (Photo: BCCI / AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

India ranks 62, below Pak, China in inclusive development index of WEF

Despite its low overall score, India is among the ten emerging economies with 'advancing' trend. Only two advanced economies have shown 'advancing' trend. (Photo: File)

Present India as statesman, PM has great story to tell: Indian CEOs at Davos

More than 130 Indian CEOs are present along with over 2,000 business leaders and 70 heads of states and governments at the WEF summit. (Photo: AFP)

Mahadayi row: Pro-Kannada groups call for bandh, pressure Modi to interfere

In a bid to get the Mahadayi river dispute resolved, pro-Kannada organisations and farmers have called for two bandhs in Karnataka over the next two weeks. (Photo: File | ANI)

Justice Loya case: SC says will look into documents with utmost seriousness

The Supreme Court also restrained all high courts from entertaining any petition relating to Loya's death. (Photo: File)

'India's Bin Laden', 2008 Gujarat serial blasts mastermind arrested from Delhi

There was a pan-India look out for Abdul Subhan Qureshi, also known as Kasim, for the last few years. (Photo: File)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback Careers E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2018 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham