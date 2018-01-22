2008 Gujarat blasts accused, Indian Mujahidden terrorist arrested from Delhi

There was a pan-India look out for Abdul Subhan Qureshi, also known as Kasim, for the last few years. (Photo: File)

New Delhi: One of the most wanted terrorists in connection with the serial blasts in Gujarat in 2008 have been arrested by the Special Cell of Delhi Police.

Abdul Subhan Qureshi of Indian Mujahideen was nabbed after a brief exchange of fire with the police.

There was a pan-India look out for Abdul Subhan Qureshi, also known as Kasim, for the last few years.

Addressing a press conference, PS Kushwah, Deputy Commissioner of Police (Special Cell) said, wanted terrorist Abdul Subhan Qureshi, also the founder of Indian Mujahideen, was again trying to revive Indian Mujahideen in India.

Police say Qureshi, who is closely linked to the banned Students' Islamic Movement of India or SIMI, had masterminded the Gujarat serial blasts which killed 56 people and injured over 200.

The serial blasts ripped across Ahmedabad and Surat on July 26, 2008 where as many as 21 bombs were planted. Investigators believe Qureshi, a trained bomb-maker, headed the attacks.

Qureshi's name was first announced as a suspect by the Gujarat police in connection with an email sent to TV channels using the WiFi network of a US national.

According to reports, Qureshi, alias Tauqeer, is also wanted in connection with terror attacks in Delhi, Bengaluru and the 2006 Mumbai local train bombings.