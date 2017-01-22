Nation, Current Affairs

Transparent LPG cylinders soon; higher price delays scheme’s launch

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | L VENKAT RAM REDDY
Published Jan 22, 2017, 1:48 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 3:14 am IST
Consumers can ascertain the level of gas from these see-through cylinders.
With only two months left for the 2016-17 to end, officials are keen on having the launch in 2017-18.
 With only two months left for the 2016-17 to end, officials are keen on having the launch in 2017-18.

Hyderabad: The introduction of transparent LPG cylinders to check pilferage is likely in Telangana state in the new financial year, 2017-18. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are devising plans to do the marketing in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts first as a pilot project before extending the scheme to other areas.

Consumers can ascertain the level of gas from these see-through cylinders. “The gas in the transparent cylinders would be light blue in colour and it could be visible from outside as to how much gas was consumed and how much remained in the cylinder at any given time,” an OMC source said.

The Union petroleum ministry had announced the scheme in November 2015 for launch on a pilot basis from the 2016-17 in select cities. However, it failed to take off. With only two months left for the 2016-17 to end, officials are keen on having the launch in 2017-18.

There are large-scale complaints of pilferage from metal cylinders. The higher price of transparent cylinders remains a major concern and this is one reason for the delay in the scheme’s launch.

Who will pay is the question
“A transparent cylinder will cost nearly Rs 3,000 while the metal cylinder cost is Rs 1,400. As of now, gas agencies collect Rs 1,400 as deposit from consumers to supply metal cylinders.

In replacing the metal cylinders with transparent ones, the question as to who will bear the balance Rs 1,600 is to be sorted out. There is no clarity over whether the Centre or the OMCs would offer any subsidy for transparent cylinders,” said OMC sources.

The sources said there was a proposal to extend the scheme first to those consumers who had voluntarily given up gas subsidy. These consumers will be asked to bear the remaining Rs 1,600 amount towards deposit to purchase transparent cylinders.

Three oil marketing companies — HPCL, BPCL and IOC — have been receiving many complaints regarding gas pilferage from metal cylinders. Raids by officials of the civil supplies department have also revealed large-scale pilferage on the city’s outskirts, where gas from domestic cylinders are refilled in commercial cylinders, vehicles and small cylinders.

Tags: lpg cylinders, oil marketing companies
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were spotted at a bash celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday late Friday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant celebrates his birthday with friends from B-Town
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the wedding reception of Ronnie Screwvala's daughter Trishya on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs dazzle at Ronnie Screwvala's daughter Trishya's wedding
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam promoted their film 'Kaabil' in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami take Kaabil promotions to Delhi
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who is set to make his debut soon, was seen at a fitness event of a channel where his father, Sohail Khan and Sooraj Pancholi were also seen. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahan makes public apperance as Suniel, Sooraj, Sohail promote fitness
Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal were seen at the inaugural ceremony of the Super Fight League competition on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Arjun, Randeep cheer for their favourite teams in Super Fight League
Celebrities associated with the film 'Raees' attended its first screening on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh and team host first screening of Raees
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Watch: Shah Rukh records message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him

Sanjay Manjrekar tried to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack. (Photo: Twitter / Sanjay Manjrekar and Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Chinese city to ban straw burning to reduce pollution

Although many local governments forbid straw burning, farmers continue to do so as there is no profit in recycling it and leaving it on farmland affects the next season's crop growth. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Obama v/s Trump: A pictorial comparison of crowd during inauguration

Donald Trump's Inauguration is the most discussed topic on the internet right now. (Photo: AP/ YouTube)
 

Trump’s swearing in: Michelle gives the ‘side-eye’, sends twitterati into frenzy

President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Photo: AP)
 

Theatre owners pen down heart-touching letters to Aamir, thanking him for Dangal

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Commuter rail: We lack political will, not funding!

The MEMU train between KSR Bengaluru and Ramanagara making its inaugural run on Jan 16

Why don’t our authorities learn from their mistakes?

Drafts of the city map at the BDA’s public consultation of its Revised Master Plan 2031

Madhya Pradesh: Man cuts off wife’s nose

He later fled with the severed nose. (Representational image)

On the contrary: Of mothers and molestation

The highlight of Winterfest was the beauty contest which has now been scrapped since we live in enlightened times.

Pakistan returns jawan who crossed LoC hours after Army’s surgical strike

Chandu Babulal Chavan, 22, returned through the land transit route of Attari-Wagah border.
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham