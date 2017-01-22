Transparent LPG cylinders soon; higher price delays scheme’s launch

With only two months left for the 2016-17 to end, officials are keen on having the launch in 2017-18.

Hyderabad: The introduction of transparent LPG cylinders to check pilferage is likely in Telangana state in the new financial year, 2017-18. Oil marketing companies (OMCs) are devising plans to do the marketing in Hyderabad and Ranga Reddy districts first as a pilot project before extending the scheme to other areas.

Consumers can ascertain the level of gas from these see-through cylinders. “The gas in the transparent cylinders would be light blue in colour and it could be visible from outside as to how much gas was consumed and how much remained in the cylinder at any given time,” an OMC source said.

The Union petroleum ministry had announced the scheme in November 2015 for launch on a pilot basis from the 2016-17 in select cities. However, it failed to take off. With only two months left for the 2016-17 to end, officials are keen on having the launch in 2017-18.

There are large-scale complaints of pilferage from metal cylinders. The higher price of transparent cylinders remains a major concern and this is one reason for the delay in the scheme’s launch.

Who will pay is the question

“A transparent cylinder will cost nearly Rs 3,000 while the metal cylinder cost is Rs 1,400. As of now, gas agencies collect Rs 1,400 as deposit from consumers to supply metal cylinders.

In replacing the metal cylinders with transparent ones, the question as to who will bear the balance Rs 1,600 is to be sorted out. There is no clarity over whether the Centre or the OMCs would offer any subsidy for transparent cylinders,” said OMC sources.

The sources said there was a proposal to extend the scheme first to those consumers who had voluntarily given up gas subsidy. These consumers will be asked to bear the remaining Rs 1,600 amount towards deposit to purchase transparent cylinders.

Three oil marketing companies — HPCL, BPCL and IOC — have been receiving many complaints regarding gas pilferage from metal cylinders. Raids by officials of the civil supplies department have also revealed large-scale pilferage on the city’s outskirts, where gas from domestic cylinders are refilled in commercial cylinders, vehicles and small cylinders.