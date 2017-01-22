Nation, Current Affairs

Jallikattu to have 'lasting solution'? TN cabinet meets to clear bill tomorrow

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2017, 8:52 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 9:02 pm IST
The session, likely to be brief, is being held at a crucial juncture with the state witnessing raging protests over Jallikattu.
 The bill would replace the ordinance, promulgated yesterday for conducting the bull taming sport after a three-year-long ban. (Photo: PTI)

Chennai: The Jallikattu issue is likely to dominate the Tamil Nadu Assembly session beginning tomorrow with the AIADMK government set to move a bill to replace the ordinance for the conduct of the bull taming sport and amend the PCA Act.

The session, likely to be brief, is being held at a crucial juncture with the state witnessing raging protests over Jallikattu.

The assembly is meeting for the first time after late Chief Minister J Jayalalithaa's death on December 5, 2016.

Being the first session of the year, it would open with the customary Governor's Address.

The O Panneerselvam-led AIADMK government is all set to move the bill to amend the Prevention of Cruelty to Animals Act, with the main opposition DMK and its allies Congress and IUML, expected to lend their support.

The bill would replace the ordinance, promulgated yesterday for conducting the bull taming sport after a three-year-long ban.

Though it has a window of six months to replace the ordinance, the government has made it clear that the bill would be moved during this session itself.

The protesters have dubbed the ordinance as a temporary measure and sought a 'permanent solution' for the conduct of Jallikattu.

Tags: jallikattu, tn assembly, jallikattu bill, ordinance
Location: India, Tamil Nadu, Chennai (Madras)

