Nation, Current Affairs

Telangana: 50 per cent of revenue loss to be factored into Budget

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 1:59 am IST
Chief secretary said that in the initial months after the introduction of GST, state revenue through VAT could be affected.
Telangana chief secretary S.P. Singh
 Telangana chief secretary S.P. Singh

Hyderabad: The TS government has directed all departments to send Budget proposals for the 2017-18 financial year keeping in view the expected shortfall of revenue due to demonetisation and the Goods & Service Tax to be implemented from July 2017.

TS Chief Secretary S.P. Singh has given a powerpoint presentation to all secretaries on preparing the Budget in the new format proposed by the Centre for the forthcoming financial year.

Mr Singh told the secretaries that after demonetisation on November 8 last year, revenue from the stamps and registration department had fallen by half, earning from the transport department had come down due to the decrease in the sale of vehicles.

He said that in the initial months after the introduction of GST, state revenue through VAT could be affected. The Centre has assured that it will compensate state governments for the revenue loss caused by implementing the GST, but it is not known when the funds would be released.

Mr Singh said in the new format, expenditure would be divided into two heads. Establishment, maintenance and interest payments would be categorised as Nirvahana Paddu (revenue expenditure) and spending on schemes will come under Pragati Paddu (capital expenditure head). 

He said all expenditure other than Nirvahana Paddu, like development expenditure, subsidies, grants and scholarships, would be classified as Pragati Paddu, as also food subsidy.

Tags: demonetisation, goods & service tax
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

Entertainment Gallery

Several celebrities were spotted at a bash celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday late Friday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant celebrates his birthday with friends from B-Town
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the wedding reception of Ronnie Screwvala's daughter Trishya on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs dazzle at Ronnie Screwvala's daughter Trishya's wedding
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam promoted their film 'Kaabil' in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami take Kaabil promotions to Delhi
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who is set to make his debut soon, was seen at a fitness event of a channel where his father, Sohail Khan and Sooraj Pancholi were also seen. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahan makes public apperance as Suniel, Sooraj, Sohail promote fitness
Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal were seen at the inaugural ceremony of the Super Fight League competition on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Arjun, Randeep cheer for their favourite teams in Super Fight League
Celebrities associated with the film 'Raees' attended its first screening on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Shah Rukh and team host first screening of Raees
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Watch: Shah Rukh records message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him

Sanjay Manjrekar tried to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack. (Photo: Twitter / Sanjay Manjrekar and Shah Rukh Khan)
 

Chinese city to ban straw burning to reduce pollution

Although many local governments forbid straw burning, farmers continue to do so as there is no profit in recycling it and leaving it on farmland affects the next season's crop growth. (Photo: Representational Image/AFP)
 

Obama v/s Trump: A pictorial comparison of crowd during inauguration

Donald Trump's Inauguration is the most discussed topic on the internet right now. (Photo: AP/ YouTube)
 

Trump’s swearing in: Michelle gives the ‘side-eye’, sends twitterati into frenzy

President Donald Trump and former president Barack Obama stand on the steps of the Capitol in Washington, Friday. (Photo: AP)
 

Theatre owners pen down heart-touching letters to Aamir, thanking him for Dangal

Aamir Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC liquor sale verdict: Telangana government tries to let off star hotels

Major hotels and clubs that will be affected by the Supreme Court ban on sale of liquor with 500 metres from highways (Representational Image)

Transparent LPG cylinders soon; higher price delay scheme’s launch

With only two months left for the 2016-17 to end, officials are keen on having the launch in 2017-18.

Hyderabad: Swachh homes could win gold

From this 60, 10 residents will be eligible to win a gram of gold. (Representational Image)

GHMC staff ‘will refuse’ mix waste

the mayor said that sanitation staff will not collect garbage unless the waste was not segregated (Photo: Representational Image)

Day of demolitions in Hyderabad; 13 structures brought down by GHMC

A commercial complex that was brought down by the GHMC at Musheerabad on Saturday (Photo: DC)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham