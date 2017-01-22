Nation, Current Affairs

Modi addresses military commanders, outlines vision on security issues

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2017, 9:55 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 9:58 am IST
Unlike previous years, no statements were issued by the government due to directions from the Election Commission.
Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)
 Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Dehradun: Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Saturday addressed top military commanders in Dehradun during which he is understood to have outlined his vision on security challenges before the country.

Defence Minister Manohar Parrikar and National Security Advisor Ajit Doval were also present at the Combined Commanders Conference which was held at the Indian Military Academy (IMA) as part of Modi's wish to hold the annual conference outside the national capital.

Unlike previous years, no statements were issued by the government due to directions from the Election Commission which has effected a model code of conduct ahead of assembly elections in five states -- Uttar Pradesh, Punjab, Goa, Uttarakhand and Manipur which will be held between February 4 and March 8.

This was the first conference for all the three Service chiefs who took over last year.

Though this conference was supposed to be held late last year in the North East, close to the China border, it did not take place due to various reasons.

The conference began with a presentation by Navy Chief Admiral Sunil Lanba, who is Chairman of Chiefs of Staff Committee. His presentation was followed by those of the IAF and Army chief.

The Election Commission in an order yesterday had said that Modi's official visit shall not be combined with any public meeting, media briefing, media interaction, press release or announcement in connection with serving soldiers or ex servicemen which may effect the voters in five poll going states, including Uttarakhand.

The Congress had complained to the Commission that BJP may use the event to influence former and serving defence personnel to gain an upper hand in the five poll-bound states.

The issues that are likely to have come up for discussion was the surgical strike, situation on the LoC, rise of terrorism in Jammu and Kashmir, the internal security situation in the North East and China.

Tags: dehradun, modi, military commanders, election commission
Location: India, Uttaranchal, Dehra Dun

Related Stories

Representational Image

Home Ministry asks paramilitary forces to address grievances of jawans

The forces were also told that no jawans should be harassed by their superiors if a complaint is lodged by him or her.
13 Jan 2017 7:22 PM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hazel Keech's emotional message for husband Yuvraj Singh after Cuttack ton

Yuvraj and actor-model Hazel got married in November last year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Jiah Khan’s dupatta ‘appears’ after 3 years, raises questions about probe

Jiah Khan had passed away in June 2013.
 

Yuvraj Singh trolls R Ashwin for photobombing his picture with Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashiwn was trolled by veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for photo bombing a selfie of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj. (Photo: AFP)
 

INS Vikramaditya gets first ever ATM onboard navy ship

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Watch: Shah Rukh records message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him

Sanjay Manjrekar tried to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack. (Photo: Twitter / Sanjay Manjrekar and Shah Rukh Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Hirakhand express derailment: Suresh Prabhu announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

Hirakhand express derailed late on Friday night, resulting in at least 23 deaths. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Will not let Jallikattu happen, want lasting solution: Madurai protesters

Yesterday, Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgated an ordinance paving the way for resuming Jallikattu in the state. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

B'luru molestation: Hundreds of women march in protest across nation

From New Delhi to Kolkata in the east, Chennai in the south and Mumbai in the west, activists, students, and professionals gathered at marches and street plays or sang songs and recited poetry on equality for women. (Photo: PTI)

Rashtrapati Bhavan writes to EC after President's photos appear on Cong hoardings

President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: AFP)

Rashtrapati Bhavan writes to EC after President's photos appear on Cong hoardings

President Pranab Mukherjee (Photo: AFP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham