Nation, Current Affairs

Loot jawan ration and get demoted; Centre takes action on soldier's video

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2017, 2:12 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 3:05 am IST
The home ministry had taken a serious note of a video posted by BSF jawan Tej Bahadur Yadav's viral video.
BSF constable Tej Bahadur Yadav. (Photo: Facebook)
New Delhi: Concerned over the emergence of videos on the social media highlighting poor working conditions of paramilitary personnel, the home ministry will soon put in place a set of stringent guidelines with penal provisions against supervising officers responsible for the the welfare of security personnel, particularly in remotes areas like the Line of Control and borders with neighbouring countries.

Sources said the punitive provisions could range from a reduction in salary to demotion and even an adverse entry in the Annual Confidential Report (ACR) which impacts future career prospects.

In fact, sources claimed, if supervising officers are found to be diverting ration and other essential supplies meant for security personnel then even criminal action, under relevant provisions of law, will also be initiated against such erring officers.

Centre promises best facilities for jawans
The BSF has already been asked to furnish a detailed report on the issue and the home ministry would not hesitate to take strong action against officers if allegations levelled by Yadav are found to be correct. Constable Yadav had also claimed that ration supplies meant for the security personnel was being diverted into the open market by some officers.

Close on the heels of this video, another clipping of a CRPF jawan Jeet Singh on social media demanding better pay and facilities at part with Army personnel also triggered a huge controversy.

“This Government is determined to providing best possible facilities and environment to out security personnel. The fact that even PMO sought a report on the issues shows how sensitive the Centre is to these issues and will not hesitate to take stern action against officers found to violating the norms. We are putting in place a new set of guidelines and mechanism to ensure that such incidents are not repeated in future,’’a senior Home Ministry official said.

The ministry has already directed all central para-military forces like CRPF, BSF, CISF, ITBP, SSB and NSG working under its administrative control to ensure that there is no compromise on facilities like food.

