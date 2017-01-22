Death toll in Andhra train derailment rises to 32, Centre orders probe

Railway minister Prabhu announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin the each deceased. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Rayagada (Odisha): The death toll in the derailment of 18448 Jadgadalpur-Hirakhand Express at Koneru under Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh rose to 32 on Sunday morning as retrieval of five more bodies from the mangled coaches.

The East Coal Railway (ECoR), however, confirmed only 27 deaths.

As many as five units of National Disaster Rapid Action Force (NDRF) and two units of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been pressed into rescue and relief operation.

Nine coaches of the 22-coach Hirakhand Express were seriously damaged when the train at about 11 pm on Saturday got derailed when it hit a stationary goods train standing on the adjacent track at Koneru, nearly 27 km from Odisha’s Rayagada railway station.

At 3.25 AM on Sunday, 12 unaffected coaches of the train carrying the unharmed passengers left for Bhubaneswar by Sambalpur-Angul road.

According to East Coast Railway (ECoR) authorities, the Railways have tied up with Parvatipur bus depot manager for five buses. Another five buses each have been kept ready at Palkonda and Rayagada bus depots.

As many as 60 injured passengers been admitted in hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Parvatiparam in Andhra Pradesh and Rayagada in Odisha.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered a probe into the accident.

Lingaraj Parida, nodal officer of ODRAF teams said rescue persons were working hard to retrieve the bodies and injured passengers from the affected coaches.

Railway minister Prabhu announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin the each deceased and Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 each respectively for seriously and partially injured persons.

The derailed coaches include one Second AC, one Third AC, two sleeper coaches, were derailed.

Reports also said that the engine and luggage van of train also got derailed.

General Manager of East Coast Railway Umesh Singh has left for the accident site to take stock of the situation.

At Rayagada, helpline numbers were issued. The helpline numbers are 06856-223400, 06856-223400, 06856-223500, 09439741181 and 9439741071.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam railway station authorities issued helpline numbers. The numbers are 0891-2746344, 08991-2746344 and 0891-2746300. Khurda Division also released 0674-2490670 as its helpline number.

According to East Coast Railway authorities at least four relief vans have been sent to the spot.