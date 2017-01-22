Nation, Current Affairs

Death toll in Andhra train derailment rises to 32, Centre orders probe

DECCAN CHRONICLE. | AKSHAYA KUMAR SAHOO
Published Jan 22, 2017, 10:58 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 10:58 am IST
As many as 60 injured passengers been admitted in hospitals in Visakhapatnam, Parvatiparam and Rayagada.
Railway minister Prabhu announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin the each deceased. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
 Railway minister Prabhu announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin the each deceased. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Rayagada (Odisha): The death toll in the derailment of 18448 Jadgadalpur-Hirakhand Express at Koneru under Vizianagaram district in Andhra Pradesh rose to 32 on Sunday morning as retrieval of five more bodies from the mangled coaches.

The East Coal Railway (ECoR), however, confirmed only 27 deaths.

As many as five units of National Disaster Rapid Action Force (NDRF) and two units of Odisha Disaster Rapid Action Force (ODRAF) have been pressed into rescue and relief operation.

Nine coaches of the 22-coach Hirakhand Express were seriously damaged when the train at about 11 pm on Saturday got derailed when it hit a stationary goods train standing on the adjacent track at Koneru, nearly 27 km from Odisha’s Rayagada railway station.

At 3.25 AM on Sunday, 12 unaffected coaches of the train carrying the unharmed passengers left for Bhubaneswar by Sambalpur-Angul road.

According to East Coast Railway (ECoR) authorities, the Railways have tied up with Parvatipur bus depot manager for five buses. Another five buses each have been kept ready at Palkonda and Rayagada bus depots.

As many as 60 injured passengers been admitted in hospitals in Visakhapatnam and Parvatiparam in Andhra Pradesh and Rayagada in Odisha.

Railway minister Suresh Prabhu has ordered a probe into the accident.

Lingaraj Parida, nodal officer of ODRAF teams said rescue persons were working hard to retrieve the bodies and injured passengers from the affected coaches.

Railway minister Prabhu announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin the each deceased and Rs 50,000 and Rs 25,000 each respectively for seriously and partially injured persons.

The derailed coaches include one Second AC, one Third AC, two sleeper coaches, were derailed.

Reports also said that the engine and luggage van of train also got derailed.

General Manager of East Coast Railway Umesh Singh has left for the accident site to take stock of the situation.

At Rayagada, helpline numbers were issued. The helpline numbers are 06856-223400, 06856-223400, 06856-223500, 09439741181 and 9439741071.

Similarly, Visakhapatnam railway station authorities issued helpline numbers. The numbers are 0891-2746344, 08991-2746344 and 0891-2746300. Khurda Division also released 0674-2490670 as its helpline number.

According to East Coast Railway authorities at least four relief vans have been sent to the spot.

Tags: jadgadalpur-hirakhand express, andhra pradesh, east coal railway (ecor), andhra train mishap, hirakhand express
Location: India, Odisha, Kataka (Cuttack)

Related Stories

Hirakhand express derailed late on Friday night, resulting in at least 23 deaths. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Hirakhand express derailment: Suresh Prabhu announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

The Railway Minister also announced 25,000 rupees for the injured and 50,000 rupees for the seriously injured.
22 Jan 2017 9:24 AM
Prime Minister Narendra Modi addressing at the Rail Vikas Shivir, in Surajkund, Haryana (Photo: PIB)

Make train journeys safe: PM to railway officials after derailment

PM Modi also visited the gallery created for showcasing railways' new initiatives.
20 Nov 2016 7:01 PM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Hazel Keech's emotional message for husband Yuvraj Singh after Cuttack ton

Yuvraj and actor-model Hazel got married in November last year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Jiah Khan’s dupatta ‘appears’ after 3 years, raises questions about probe

Jiah Khan had passed away in June 2013.
 

Yuvraj Singh trolls R Ashwin for photobombing his picture with Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashiwn was trolled by veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for photo bombing a selfie of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj. (Photo: AFP)
 

INS Vikramaditya gets first ever ATM onboard navy ship

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Shah Rukh Khan
 

Watch: Shah Rukh records message after Sanjay Manjrekar attempts to mimic him

Sanjay Manjrekar tried to mimic Shah Rukh Khan during the second India versus England ODI in Cuttack. (Photo: Twitter / Sanjay Manjrekar and Shah Rukh Khan)
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

SC to examine TN govt’s 1986 decision giving land to religious structures

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

AP train tragedy: Modi offers condolences to kin of victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi addresses military commanders, outlines vision on security issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Hirakhand express derailment: Suresh Prabhu announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

Hirakhand express derailed late on Friday night, resulting in at least 23 deaths. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

Will not let Jallikattu happen, want lasting solution: Madurai protesters

Yesterday, Tamil Nadu Governor Vidyasagar Rao promulgated an ordinance paving the way for resuming Jallikattu in the state. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham