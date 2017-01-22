Nation, Current Affairs

Day of demolitions in Hyderabad; 13 structures brought down by GHMC

DECCAN CHRONICLE.
Published Jan 22, 2017, 1:37 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 3:06 am IST
The demolition also including the removal of footpath encroachments.
A commercial complex that was brought down by the GHMC at Musheerabad on Saturday (Photo: DC)
 A commercial complex that was brought down by the GHMC at Musheerabad on Saturday (Photo: DC)

Hyderabad: The demolition drive of the GHMC picked up pace on Saturday with a total of 13 illegal structures brought down in a single day. The demolition also including the removal of footpath encroachments.

Lake Town — a venture by the Pride India Builders group, at Mataginagar in Begumpet — continued to face demolitions for a third day.

Encroachment on the sides of roads were removed from the main road along Shamshiguda old village, Yousufguda outpost, Pragatinagar and Kukatpally. A church at Sagar complex, at L.B. nagar was demolished, while a Wakf property at Musheerabad crossroads was demolished too. Illegal sheds and structures were also knocked down at Vasu apartments at Kalyannagar, Saidabad, Kharderbagh, Shivlal nagar, Mangalhat, and Kukatpally.

At Musheerabad junction, a major traffic bottleneck comprising of eight shops a restaurant was demolished. The establishments were a major hurdle for the metro rail corridor too.

This particular stretch at Musheerabad junction was very narrow and now, after the demolition on Saturday, more space has been created to accommodate three more metro pillars.

With this fresh demolition, officials are saying metro rail works between Boiguda to RTC X roads have been cleared.

Tags: demolition drive, ghmc
Location: India, Telangana, Hyderabad

