 LIVE !  :  India will be high on confidence heading into the third and final ODI against England. (Photo: PTI) Live cricket score, India vs England, 3rd ODI: India aim for clean sweep
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Congress to contest 105 seats in UP, seals alliance with Akhilesh's SP

DECCAN CHRONICLE
Published Jan 22, 2017, 11:17 am IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 11:18 am IST
After initial talks failed to solve the deadlock, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had stepped in late on Saturday.
Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)
 Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Lucknow: The Congress and Samajwadi Party (SP) on Sunday resolved differences over seat sharing for the upcoming Uttar Pradesh polls, with the Congress getting 105 seats to contest.

According to reports, Congress leaders said that the Akhilesh Yadav-led SP has offered the party 105 seats, an offer which has been accepted. On Saturday, the Congress had asked for 110 seats and had rejected an offer of 99.

After initial talks failed to solve the deadlock, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had stepped in late on Saturday.

On Sunday, Congress leader Ahmed Patel denied reports that junior leaders of the Congress had been involved in the negotiations. “Discussions took place at the highest level, between Uttar Pradesh CM Akhilesh Yadav, Priyanka Gandhi and others,” he asserted.

The fate of the SP-Congress alliance hung in the balance on Friday after Akhilesh Yadav announced candidates for 191 seats, of which 7 seats were already held by Congress MLAs. This ruffled feathers in the grand old party and put the possibility of an alliance in doubt.

SP leaders had at the time said that no more than 80 to 85 seats would be allotted to the Congress.

Meanwhile, the SP is set to release its election manifesto on Sunday.

403 Assembly seats in UP go to the polls starting February 11. The ruling SP, which recently emerged from a feud between Akhilesh and his father Mulayam, has claimed that an alliance with the Congress would help the coalition win over 300 seats.

Tags: samajwadi party (sp), congress, akhilesh yadav, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

UP Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav (Photo: PTI)

Uttar Pradesh polls: Desperate bid to save SP-Congress alliance

“A final decision on the Congress' alliance with the SP will be announced on Sunday", said Ghulam Nabi Azad.
22 Jan 2017 2:15 AM
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav and Congress Vice-President Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

UP elections: SP-Congress alliance in trouble over seat-sharing issue

Akhilesh Yadav-led SP offered 99 seats to the Congress, but the latter is demanding at least 115 seats to contest the UP elections.
21 Jan 2017 6:51 PM

Sports Gallery

Tanzania’s Alphonce Simbu stole the show in the men’s race, clocking in at two hours, nine minutes, and 32 seconds. (Photo: DC/ Rajesh Jadhav)

In Pics: The best moments from the Mumbai Marathon 2017
Rahul Dravid announced himself on the international stage with a well-played 95 at Lords’ in 1996, and never looked back from there. (Photo: DC/ Debasish Dey)

Happy Birthday Rahul Dravid: ‘The Wall’ that withered all adversities
India limited-over skipper MS Dhoni is a delight to hear at press conferences. The elegance with which he ducks controversial questions is worth a read. As he celebrates his birthday today, here are instances when Captain Cool justified his epithet. (Photo: PTI)

Check out: MS Dhoni’s sarcastic answers to reporters
We are just four days into 2017, but there have already been a number of swashbuckling centuries scored in Test cricket. Here’s our list of five of the best 100s in 2017 so far. (Photo: AP/ AFP)

First 5 Test centuries of 2017
While PV Sindhu, Sakshi Malik, Deepa Malik clinched medals at the Rio Games, the rise of young Indian golfer Aditi Ashok and gymnast Dipa Karmakar were the highlights of the year 2016. (Photo: AP / BCCI)

Yearender 2016: Successful Indian women athletes this year
India won 6 medals across Rio Olympics and Rio Paralympics after Mariyappan Thangavelu, Devendra Jhajharia, PV Sindhu, Deepa Malik, Sakshi Malik and Varun Singh Bhati made the country proud with their solid show. (Photo: AP / AFP / PTI)

Yearender 2016: India shone bright at the paralympics and Olympics
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Priyanka Chopra supports Women's March against Trump

Priyanka will next be seen in the third season of the series 'Quantico'.
 

Hazel Keech's emotional message for husband Yuvraj Singh after Cuttack ton

Yuvraj and actor-model Hazel got married in November last year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Jiah Khan’s dupatta ‘appears’ after 3 years, raises questions about probe

Jiah Khan had passed away in June 2013.
 

Yuvraj Singh trolls R Ashwin for photobombing his picture with Virat Kohli

Ravichandran Ashiwn was trolled by veteran all-rounder Yuvraj Singh for photo bombing a selfie of Indian captain Virat Kohli and Yuvraj. (Photo: AFP)
 

INS Vikramaditya gets first ever ATM onboard navy ship

File picture of INS Vikramaditya (Photo: PTI)
 

Don't be alarmed if you see SRK traveling with you to Delhi in the same train!

Shah Rukh Khan
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Death toll in Andhra train derailment rises to 32, Centre orders probe

Railway minister Prabhu announced Rs 2 lakh ex-gratia for the next of the kin the each deceased. (Photo: ANI Twitter)

SC to examine TN govt’s 1986 decision giving land to religious structures

Supreme Court of India (Photo: PTI)

AP train tragedy: Modi offers condolences to kin of victims

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Modi addresses military commanders, outlines vision on security issues

Prime Minister Narendra Modi. (Photo: PTI)

Hirakhand express derailment: Suresh Prabhu announces Rs 2 lakh compensation

Hirakhand express derailed late on Friday night, resulting in at least 23 deaths. (Photo: ANI Twitter)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham