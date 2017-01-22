Nation, Current Affairs

Bihar: 3 crore form human chain in support of liquor prohibition

Citizens form a human chain to support the liquor prohibition called by Chief Minister Nitish Kumar in Patna on Saturday. (Photo: PTI)
Patna: Tens and thousands of people participated in the longest human chain on Saturday to display their support for liquor prohibition which was imposed by Nitish Kumar government in Bihar.

Officials told this newspaper that three satellites, drone cameras for every district and aircraft were used for capturing images of the human chain.

“People have been successful in sending a message across the world that Bihar has changed,” Chief Minister Nitish Kumar said after the event and termed the programme “historic” and claimed that “more than three crore people participated in the event”.

Speaking on the issue RJD Chief Lalu Yadav took a dig at the BJP for supporting the move. “BJP also surrendered after seeing huge public support,” RJD chief Lalu Yadav said.

A total prohibition on liquor was imposed in April last year and on August 1, 2016, stricter provisions were included in the act. The revised Act had provisions to punish family members of those who were caught consuming liquor.

Bihar Chief Minister Nitish Kumar had faced strong criticism from the opposition parties for including stricter clauses and making the act non-bailable.

The Bihar unit of the BJP which had earlier condemned the notification of prohibition and Excise Act, 2016 by terming it “anti-people and draconian”, on Saturday extended full support by participating in the human chain.

“Our party was never against the Prohibition Act, we only opposed the provisions which are harsh in proportion to the crime. Even today we are standing in support of the move because we want a liquor-free society”, senior BJP leader Mangal Pandey said.

