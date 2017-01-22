 LIVE !  :  India will be high on confidence heading into the third and final ODI against England. (Photo: PTI) Live cricket score, India vs England, 3rd ODI: India win toss, elect to bowl
 
Nation, Current Affairs

Akhilesh releases SP poll manifesto; Mulayam, Shivpal Yadav give it a miss

PTI
Published Jan 22, 2017, 2:16 pm IST
Updated Jan 22, 2017, 2:17 pm IST
Earlier on Sunday, the Congress-SP alliance was finalised with the Congress getting 105 seats to contest from.
Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)
 Uttar Pradesh Chief Minister Akhilesh Yadav. (Photo: PTI)

Lucknow: The ruling Samajwadi Party in Uttar Pradesh on Sunday released its manifesto for UP Assembly elections promising a bunch of schemes for all round development of the state at a function which SP patron Mulayam Singh Yadav and his brother Shivpal gave a miss.

With an eye on development, Akhilesh riding on the crest of "kaam bolta hai" (work speaks) slogan, announced schemes which prioritise development of the state.

The manifesto announced distribution of laptops, Kanya Vidya Dhan, Samajwadi Pension, laying of Purvanchal Expressway, and establishing Janeshwar Mishra model villages besides improving helplines for police and women.

He said the model villages in the name of Janeshwar Mishra would be a tribute to the Samajwadi leader on his death anniversary on Sunday.

The Chief Minister, in his new role as the Samajwadi Party national president, directed all candidates to prepare a road map for development of their respective Assembly constituencies.

A highlight of the manifesto was Samajwadi Kisan Kosh for farmers to purchase seeds and fertilisers, perhaps to match the Pradhan Mantri Kisan Bima Yojana.

As Mulayam and Shivpal, the warring uncle of Akhilesh, were conspicuous by their absence, senior SP leader Azam Khan rushed to the SP patriarch's bungalow to bring him to the event. But even then Mulayam did not grace the occasion where senior party leaders and Dimple Yadav, MP and wife of the chief minister were present.

In an impassioned appeal to the electorate to vote SP back to power, Akhilesh said, "We got support on 2012 manifesto, we also fulfilled promises made in it."

"The manifesto is a 'sankalp' (promise) to form future government. It's clear that we all want to form Samajwadi Party government. If you work for 5 years, you will get government of five years," he said.

The chief minister asked party workers to go to the masses and make them aware of the schemes implemented by his government during the past five years.

"A lot of work has been done in a big way. We have to work more in future. I tried for the past five years not to leave path of socialism and also ensure balanced development to improve rural economics," he said.

Earlier on Sunday, the Samajwadi Party and the Congress finalised their alliance after days of uncertainty, with the latter getting 105 seats to contest the elections.

Tags: akhilesh yadav, shivpal yadav, mulayam singh, sp manifesto, up polls
Location: India, Uttar Pradesh, Lucknow

Related Stories

Akhilesh Yadav and Rahul Gandhi. (Photo: File)

Congress to contest 105 seats in UP, seals alliance with Akhilesh's SP

After initial talks failed to solve the deadlock, Congress President Sonia Gandhi had stepped in late on Saturday.
22 Jan 2017 11:17 AM

Entertainment Gallery

Scores of celebrities showed up at huge women's marches in Washington and other cities to send the new president, Donald Trump, a pointed message that he was in for a fight.

Hollywood A-listers lend weight to women's march against Trump
Several celebrities were spotted at a bash celebrating Sushant Singh Rajput's birthday late Friday in Mumbai. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Sushant celebrates his birthday with friends from B-Town
Numerous Bollywood celebrities were seen at the wedding reception of Ronnie Screwvala's daughter Trishya on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Celebs dazzle at Ronnie Screwvala's daughter Trishya's wedding
Hrithik Roshan and Yami Gautam promoted their film 'Kaabil' in Delhi on Friday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Hrithik-Yami take Kaabil promotions to Delhi
Suniel Shetty's son Ahan Shetty, who is set to make his debut soon, was seen at a fitness event of a channel where his father, Sohail Khan and Sooraj Pancholi were also seen. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ahan makes public apperance as Suniel, Sooraj, Sohail promote fitness
Ajay Devgn, Randeep Hooda, Arjun Rampal were seen at the inaugural ceremony of the Super Fight League competition on Thursday. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)

Ajay, Arjun, Randeep cheer for their favourite teams in Super Fight League
ADVERTISEMENT

MOST POPULAR

 

Saina Nehwal clinches Malaysia Masters title

Saina Nehwal began 2017 on a bright note as she clinched the Malaysian Masters title. (Photo: AP)
 

Sussanne joins Hrithik on Kaabil screening, sparks off reconciliation rumours again

Hrithik and Sussanne had amiably parted ways, and are co-parenting their two sons with dignity. (Photo: Viral Bhayani)
 

Model Kendall Jenner's idea to suppress hunger is to paint walls pink

It was used in the 60s to see if it calms inmates in confinement cells (Photo: Instagram)
 

Priyanka Chopra supports Women's March against Trump

Priyanka will next be seen in the third season of the series 'Quantico'.
 

Hazel Keech's emotional message for husband Yuvraj Singh after Cuttack ton

Yuvraj and actor-model Hazel got married in November last year. (Photo: PTI)
 

Jiah Khan’s dupatta ‘appears’ after 3 years, raises questions about probe

Jiah Khan had passed away in June 2013.
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT
ADVERTISEMENT

More From Current Affairs

Guwahati: Militants attack Assam Rifles personnel, kill 2

Militants lobbed several grenades targeting the vehicle at Jagun 12th Mile Barabasti on NH-53 bordering Assam's Tinsukia district. (Photo: PTI/ Representational Image)

BJP defends exclusion of Advani from UP poll campaigners' list, attacks Oppn

Senior BJP leader L K Advani. (Photo: File)

Need comprehensive action plan for rail safety: official

Rapid action force team performs rescue operations after Hirakhand Express had an accident near Kuneru station in Vizianagaram, Andhra Pradesh on Sunday. (Photo: PTI)

Jallikattu: After ordinance, Tamil Nadu govt files caveat in SC

Bull-taming sport, Jallikattu (Photo: PTI)

Andhra train mishap: Bodies of 18 victims identified

In this image from video, a woman injured in a train derailment is tended to at a hospital in Vizianagram district, Andhra Pradesh, Sunday, Jan. 22, 2017. (Photo: AP)
ADVERTISEMENT
Home Asian Age Andhrabhoomi Financial Chronicle About Us Contact Us Classifieds Book Classifieds Feedback E-Paper Privacy Policy

Copyright © 2015 - 2017 Deccan Chronicle.

Designed, Developed & Maintained By Daksham